The Hindu’s Mahesh Langa arrested in GST scam: Raids conducted at 14 locations across Gujarat, over 200 fake firms involved in the multi-crore scam

Following a complaint of GST evasion, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch has initiated actions across the state. Based on information provided by the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI), raids were conducted at 14 locations, including Ahmedabad, Junagadh, Surat, Kheda, and Bhavnagar. Over 33 individuals involved in running 12 bogus firms were arrested. One of the names linked to the case is Mahesh Langa, a left-leaning journalist for The Hindu. The Crime Branch has arrested Langa and is interrogating him in connection with the GST scam.

According to reports, following the FIR filed by the Crime Branch, teams from the Central GST, EOW, and SOG raided 14 locations across the state, including Ahmedabad, Junagadh, Surat, Kheda, and Bhavnagar. Himanshu Joshi, the Zonal Director of DGGI, filed a complaint with the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, alleging that a bogus company was registered under Dhruvi Enterprise. This company fraudulently obtained input tax credit by creating over 200 fake firms nationwide, generating fraudulent invoices worth billions.

During initial investigations, a scam exceeding ₹200 crore has already been uncovered. Notably, Mahesh Langa, a left-wing journalist for The Hindu, has been arrested and is under questioning. There are also indications that the extent of the scam may grow further as investigations progress. The total value of fraudulent billing in Gujarat has surpassed ₹50,000 crore.

The FIR states that the scam occurred between February 2023 and May 2024. The complaint outlines how a fake lease agreement was submitted online to the Ahmedabad GST department under the name Dhruvi Enterprise. A GST number was then obtained, and a criminal conspiracy was formed with the proprietors of other companies (named in the FIR) to obtain bogus input tax credit through fraudulent invoicing, fake documents, and misrepresentation, causing massive losses to the nation’s revenue.

The FIR also lists the names of companies and owners linked to Dhruvi Enterprise as co-accused. Charges under IPC sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 474, and 120 (BNS) have been filed against all individuals involved. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR and attempted to contact Himanshu Joshi, the DGGI Zonal Director, for comment, but was unable to reach him. The report will be updated with further information.

Before his arrest, Langa reportedly made a statement calling GST registration a “pain.” It’s worth noting that Mahesh Langa, a left-wing journalist working for The Hindu in Ahmedabad, is known for covering events in Gujarat with his own perspectives. He is now under arrest in connection with the GST scam, and many others have also been detained for questioning. It is alleged that these individuals orchestrated a nationwide GST fraud worth billions.

The notable point is that just one day before his arrest, journalist Mahesh Langa had shared his views on GST. He retweeted a post slamming GST. “GST registration is such a pain. Been struggling. Too much documentation and queries raised.” Along with this, the post also sarcastically remarked about the “Ease of doing business in India.” However, the very next day, his name surfaced in connection with the GST scam, and he was subsequently arrested.