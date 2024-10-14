On Sunday, 13th October, The Print published an article titled “BJP panel sitting on her case for over 2 yrs, Nupur Sharma eases back into public life”, authored by Neelam Pandey. The article discussed former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma making appearances and trying to return to normal life. Sharma, who was hounded for two years for her statement during a debate that was deemed derogatory against Prophet Mohammed, was practically in hiding to save herself from jihadis. Now, as she attempts to live a normal life and make short but significant appearances, left-liberal media houses are feeling uneasy.

What followed on the Instagram post promoting the article were hate-filled comments and threats by Islamists against Sharma.

Nupur Sharma hounded for two years

In May 2022, Nupur Sharma got caught in the middle of a heated TV debate on Times Now about the Gyanvapi issue. One of the panellists, Taslim Ahmed Rehmani, provoked her by making derogatory comments about Hindu beliefs and Bhagwan Shiv, which set off a chain reaction. In response, Sharma replied in a similar tone.

What followed was a massive backlash. Alt News’ co-founder and well-known clip-trimmer propagandist, Mohammad Zubair, cunningly edited the video of the debate and published only Sharma’s comments. Her remarks were termed “blasphemous” by several Islamic groups and Islamists, sparking a wave of anger. It quickly escalated into violence and threats to her life.

Instead of holding both panellists accountable for what they said about each other’s religion, Zubair decided to target Sharma, and she bore the brunt of the outrage. Her words became the focal point of a growing storm, and soon Zubair turned it into an international topic of discussion. Islamic countries began issuing statements against her, and threats poured in from all corners. Despite issuing a statement retracting her words, the situation did not calm, and the BJP eventually suspended her.

Her rising political career was cut short because of a clipped video, and no one countered the narrative with full force. The party, for which she had worked tirelessly for years, distanced itself from her remarks and condemned any insults towards religious figures. Whether she received support behind the scenes is irrelevant—the public support she deserved never materialised. Even Supreme Court judges expressed animosity towards her, blaming her for the violence and murders that followed. The unrealistic response to a TV debate left the Hindu community in shock.

The fallout: Murders and threats

Despite her apology and suspension from the party, protests continued across the country. More tragically, brutal murders shocked the nation. A Hindu tailor from Udaipur, Kanhaiya Lal, and a businessman from Amravati, Umesh Kolhe, were murdered by Islamic extremists in retaliation for their support of Nupur Sharma. These murders highlighted the dangerous atmosphere that developed after the TV debate. It demonstrated how a well-planned conspiracy against one Hindu woman could put the whole community under fire.

Despite the bloodshed and clear signs of rising extremism, media outlets, journalists, left-liberals, and so-called intellectuals remained silent about the events that directly contributed to these heinous acts. They focused on what Sharma said and ruthlessly tarnished her image across platforms. They portrayed her as the instigator, while those who threatened her—and worse, those who murdered in her name—faced little to no scrutiny. The best example is Rehmani, who continues to roam free and appear in debates.

The never-ending hounding of Nupur Sharma

Since her suspension, Sharma has lived like a fugitive, as if she did some heinous crime. She is facing continuous threats to her life. Wherever she goes, she must be surrounded by heavy security. Meanwhile, Taslim Ahmed Rehmani, the man who initiated the heated debate and provoked her on national television, is roaming free. He enjoys the privileges of media appearances and public life, while Sharma remains under constant threat. Who is responsible for such a stark difference in the treatment of so-called hate speech? The media houses, intellectuals, left-liberals, and journalists continue to hound Sharma.

In Neelam Pandey’s article, she conveniently focuses on Sharma trying to resume some semblance of normalcy by attending seminars, participating in protests, and making public appearances. However, the author fails to acknowledge that the real instigators of this entire situation are roaming free. The Print’s article portrays Sharma as a polarising figure, while those who provoked the conflict are not held accountable anywhere in the piece.

The media’s double standards

What stands out in The Print’s article is the blatant disregard for context. It is no secret that Sharma’s comments were not isolated. The debate was already charged, with Rehmani fanning the flames by targeting Bhagwan Shiv. Yet, even after over two years, media outlets continue to absolve him of any responsibility. Sharma was pushed into darkness, and media houses are trying to make it impossible for her to emerge from it.

Sharma’s life was turned upside down. For over two years, the BJP’s disciplinary committee has been investigating the matter. Her once-promising political career has been indefinitely stalled. She is extremely cautious while returning to public life, as she remains a marked woman—a marked Hindu woman—who does not know from where the next threat may come.

Those who sympathised with her, like Kanhaiya Lal, paid the ultimate price. Those who murdered Kanhaiya Lal got bail. The media, however, is still reluctant to shine a spotlight on those responsible for the mess. The only target they see is Nupur Sharma. They continue to paint her as the villain, erasing the very real danger she faces. It is clear that, when it comes to Hindus, it is easy to justify painting a target on their backs, as they hardly get any support.

Accountability for those who provoked violence

It is high time that media houses, including The Print, understand who the real culprits are and stop shielding them. Though it is unrealistic to expect this from them, it is still their responsibility as a media house to present the truth and not propaganda.

Conclusion

The selective narrative pushed by The Print and Neelam Pandey is not just unjust; it exemplifies a deeper problem. Nupur Sharma’s case is a prime example of the double standards displayed by the media, left-liberals, and so-called intellectuals.

As long as this imbalance in accountability continues, we will remain a society that punishes victims while rewarding instigators. Nupur Sharma has suffered enough. The vilification from the media and the silence of those who should have stood by her must end. It is time for a fair and honest narration of events—one that holds all parties accountable, not just the convenient targets.