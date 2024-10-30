On Tuesday, 29th October, a private doctor identified as Noor Alam was arrested by the North 24 Parganas District Police in West Bengal as he repeatedly raped and threatened a female patient. According to reports, the female patient had approached him for treatment. He injected her with anaesthesia and raped her. During the assault, he also took obscene photographs of the victim and threatened to make them viral, using this to repeatedly rape her. The victim informed police that Alam also attempted to extort Rs 4 lakh from her.

According to media reports, the incident occurred in Hasnabad. The woman, who lived alone, had been unwell for some time while her husband worked abroad. Some time ago, she went to Dr Noor Alam for treatment. After examining her, he suggested she receive an injection for immediate relief. Although she was initially reluctant, Alam persuaded her by promising a quick recovery.

Alam made the victim lie on a bed and injected her. Once injected, the victim lost consciousness. While she was unconscious, Alam raped her and made an obscene video of the act. When she regained consciousness, she found her clothes dishevelled and suspected she had been assaulted. Noor Alam showed her the video, beginning a cycle of blackmail. He threatened to make the video and photos viral if she spoke to anyone, using her fear to rape her multiple times.

During this period, Alam also demanded Rs 4 lakh from the victim, threatening to make the obscene video viral if she failed to pay. Distressed by the rape, blackmail, and threats, the victim fell into depression and even attempted suicide but was unsuccessful. Neighbours informed her husband about her suicide attempt over the phone.

Her husband immediately returned home and learned of her ordeal. He filed a written complaint with the police. Based on his complaint, a case was registered against Dr Noor Alam, who was arrested by the West Bengal police on 29th October 2024. Further investigation into the matter is underway.