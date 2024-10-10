Ratan Tata, the name associated with one of India’s most famous industrial conglomerates, the Tata Group, has left an indelible influence on the worlds of business and society. His leadership, charity, and imaginative thinking have revolutionized not only the corporation but also the Indian and global corporate landscapes. His death on 9th October created a huge void in the industrial space provoking each Indian to remember his ideals, his greatness, and his determination towards the nation’s overall development.

One such incident to be recalled is that of when Tata was asked Rs 15 crore bribe by a Minister for an undisclosed business deal. In the year 2010, Tata disclosed in a media interview that he avoided entering into the domestic airline business as he was not comfortable with the idea of offering a bribe to a Union Minister.

Ratan Tata’s predecessor, JRD Tata, established the first commercial airline in India, ‘Tata Airlines’, which was ultimately taken over by the government and renamed Air India. Responding to questions about how he succeeded without compromising ethics and values, Tata, 72, stated that he did not have a methodology in this regard, but went on to recount the entire history of the Tatas’ failure to re-enter the aviation business.

He regretted that, despite being a pioneer in the airline business, the group encountered numerous challenges in establishing a domestic airline in conjunction with Singapore Airlines. Ratan Tata attempted to pursue the aviation business on at least three occasions, petitioning the government in 1995, 1997, and 2001.

“We approached three PMs but an individual thwarted our efforts to form the airlines. I didn’t want to go to sleep knowing that I had set up an airline by paying Rs 15 crore,” Tata said. On asking how could he just avoid corruption, Tata was quoted as saying, it’s self-regulating and would be difficult to understand.

Ratan Tata took over the Tata Group during India’s struggle to open up in the early 1990s. The Tata Group was already a major corporation, but Ratan Tata led it through a tremendous transition. He streamlined operations, brought numerous businesses together, and concentrated on establishing a global footprint.

One of his most important accomplishments was the global expansion of Tata. He oversaw the acquisitions of multinational companies such as Tetley Tea (UK), Daewoo’s commercial vehicle unit in South Korea, Corus Group (a European steel giant), and the famous Jaguar Land Rover. These acquisitions established Tata as a global force to be dealt with, and during his leadership, the Tata Group’s revenues increased severalfold.

His aim for creating Tata as a global brand was more than just expansion; it was also about upholding the values that the Tata name represented- trust, integrity, and service to society. His dedication to ethical business methods gained the Tata Group widespread acclaim, both in India and beyond.

Despite his immense success, Ratan Tata was widely regarded as a humble and private individual. He was recognized for his simplicity, frequently traveling without a huge entourage and leading a comparatively humble lifestyle in comparison to other corporate leaders of his caliber.

Ratan Tata’s honesty and ideals distinguished him in a world where financial success is frequently associated with ruthless ambition. His decision-making, which was always motivated by a sense of social responsibility, earned him a place among the most respected figures not only in India but around the world.

Tata, 86, died on Wednesday at a Mumbai hospital. His death signals the end of an era in Indian business, where one man changed the country’s industrial environment and rocketed his family-owned corporation to global prominence. His death has sparked an outpouring of grief and tributes from around the country.