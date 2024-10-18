Wire ‘journalist’ Arfa Khanum Sherwani wants return of man who coined ‘Two Nation Theory’ so he can direct Muslims in ‘right’ direction, hate exposed

The Wire’s Afra Khanum Sherwani often known for spreading anti-Hindu and anti-India agenda on several occasions remembered Sir Syed Ahmed Khan on 17th October and said that the Muslim community in India needed a leader like him today. She said that Khan was the only leader who could give proper directions to the community to deal with the so-called, alleged hatred being spread by the current government against Muslims. Sherwani remembered Khan, the founder of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on the occasion of his 207th birth anniversary.

“Today India and Indian Muslims need Sir Syed Ahmed Khan more than ever before. We are at a juncture in our history where the state and the society have totally abandoned its Muslims. The directionless and hopeless community is desperately searching for a leader. #SirSyedDay,” she posted on X.

Today India and Indian Muslims need Sir Syed Ahmed Khan more than ever before.

We are at a juncture in our history where the state and the society has totally abandoned its Muslims.

The directionless and hopeless community is desperately searching for a leader. #SirSyedDay pic.twitter.com/2Mf3IOn89X — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) October 17, 2024

Not only Sherwani but several other Leftists, Islamists and their supporters also extended praises for Khan who once propelled the theory to divide the nation into two based on the tenets of one religion – Islam. Zeeshan Ahmed Khan, National Vice Chairman NSUI Social Media (National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) is the student wing of the Indian National Congress) lauded the ‘leader’ for establishing AMU and leaving the legacy of education for the community.

“Education is the greatest legacy that parents can leave for their children Tribute to the founder of AMU Dr Sir Syed Ahmed Khan on his 207th birth anniversary, Sir Syed Day. Sir Syed Ahmed Khan has left a great legacy to the country and the world in the form of AMU!” he said.

तालीम सबसे बड़ी विरासत है जिसे माँ-बाप अपने बच्चों के लिए छोड़ कर जा सकते हैं



AMU के बानी डॉ सर सैयद अहमद ख़ान के 207 वें यौम-ए-पैदाइश सर सैयद डे पर उनको खिराज-ए-अक़ीदत। सर सैयद अहमद खान ने एएमयू की शक्ल में देश और दुनिया को एक महान धरोहर सौप कर गए हैं!#SirSyedDay pic.twitter.com/0tDuZW0eLy — Zeeshan Ahmad Khan (@ZeeshanKhan7001) October 17, 2024

The Aligarh Muslim University also celebrated the leader on his 207th birth anniversary, the video of which had been making rounds on social media.

However, it is important to note that while Congress and Left ‘historians’ kept blaming Swatantryaveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar for allegedly propagating the idea of the ‘Two Nation Theory’, it was Islamist leader Sir Syed Ahmed Khan who first promulgated the theory and not Savarkar.

Syed Ahmad Khan said in 1876, “I am convinced now that Hindus and Muslims could never become one nation as their religion and way of life was quite distinct from each other.”

Seven years later, in the year 1883, he voiced similar sentiments. He said, “Friends, in India, there live two prominent nations distinguished by the names of Hindus and Mussalmans…To be a Hindu or a Muslim is a matter of internal faith which has nothing to do with mutual relationships and external conditions…Hence, leave God’s share to God and concern yourself with the share that is yours…India is the home of both of us…By living so long in India, the blood of both have [sic] changed.”

Sir Syed Ahmed Khan was no ordinary Islamic scholar but a bigoted and radical cleric, baying for the blood of Hindus. During a speech on March 14, 1888, he said –

“…You must remember that although the number of Mahomedans is less than that of the Hindus, and although they contain far fewer people who have received a high English education, yet they must not be thought insignificant or weak. Probably they would be by themselves enough to maintain their own position. But suppose they were not. Then our Mussalman brothers, the Pathans, would come out as a swarm of locusts from their mountain valleys, and make rivers of blood flow from their frontier in the north to the extreme end of Bengal.”

In the same speech, he stated, “Now, suppose that the English community and the army were to leave India, taking with them all their cannons and their splendid weapons and all else, who then would be the rulers of India?… Could two nations—the Mohammedans and the Hindus—sit on the same throne and remain equal in power under these circumstances? Most certainly not. One of them must conquer the other. To hope that both could remain equal is to desire the impossible and the inconceivable. But until one nation has conquered the other and made it obedient, peace cannot reign in the land.”

Sir Syed Ahmed Khan clearly believed that Hindus and Muslims living together was an impossible and inconceivable idea, thus proposing that two nations, one for the Hindus and the other for the Muslims could bring peace to the land.

In several of his speeches, he said he believed that Muslims and Hindus had fundamental disparities in their religion, culture, and manner of life. He contended that these distinctions were significant enough to warrant separate social and political worlds.

Following the 1857 War of Independence, he acknowledged that Muslims had suffered tremendously following which he asked the Muslim community to improve relations with the British Empire which was dominating the power at that time in the country. He believed that cooperation with the British would safeguard the survival and prosperity of Indian Muslims, as opposed to the Congress who as per him represented the growing Hindu majority.

He believed that Muslims over the period would be sidelined and that the community needed a separate political representation. In the year 1875, seeing that the community was standing backwards in education, he established Aligarh Muslim University to provide Western-style education to Muslims so that they could compete with other major communities.

His idea of separate political representations for the two communities led to the ideological development of the theory that led to the partition of the land at the hands of Jinnah, who later became the first governor-general of independent Pakistan.

Sherwani, remembering Sir Syed Ahmed Khan saying that he only could rightly ‘direct’ the Muslims today indicates her desire to allegedly wage a war between the two communities. What directions does the Wire ‘journalist’ want the Muslim community to be given? Does she want Khan to come back to call for baying for the blood of Hindus as he did in the year 1988? Does she want Khan to direct Muslims to conquer Hindus as he said he believed in the year 1888? Or does she want Muslims to compete with Hindus and establish social, political, and economic dominance in a Hindu-majority country, India?

The Wire ‘journalist’ eventually wants the Muslims to believe that Hindus and Muslims cannot live peacefully in this country.

Leftist Islamists such as Arfa Khanum Sherwani and her supporters have selectively embraced the habit of downplaying events against Hindus, arguing that they pose a threat to India’s minority communities. They have downplayed incidents of jihad and genocide against Hindus, further blaming them for allegedly sidelining the minority community.

But, it is crucial to note that it is the Islamists who want to sideline Hindus and see India as an Islamic nation by the year 2047, the day when India would complete 100 years of Independence. The Centre has obtained several proofs against the Islamists’ idea of making India an Islamic nation, which honestly even sounds scary. Calling for the person who propelled the ‘Two nation theory’ at such times, showcases nothing but pure hatred and desire for ‘good riddance’ from the majority community, posing a major threat to the ‘secular’ and independent fabric of the country.