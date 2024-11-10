On 9 November, Lallantop published an over one-hour-long interview with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray, which exposed the party’s disconnect from ground reality. Aaditya’s interview with Lallantop’s Saurabh Dwivedi has sparked debate over the party’s leadership capabilities and credibility. While the aim of the interview appeared to be presenting a strong narrative and positioning Aaditya as the emerging face of Maharashtra politics, several points raised during the interview prompted serious questions and invited scepticism.

During the interview, Aaditya Thackeray’s claim that no mob lynching happened in Maharashtra became the focal point of criticism on social media.

Aaditya Thackeray claimed Maharashtra experienced zero mob lynchings

The most shocking aspect of the interview was when Aaditya claimed that Maharashtra did not experience mob lynching incidents under Shiv Sena’s leadership when his father Uddhav Thackeray was Chief Minister of the state in coalition with Congress and the NCP. He attempted to imply that his party is committed to communal harmony.

However, his assertion was challenged almost immediately after the clip of the interview went viral, not only by social media users but also by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. It is a fact that under his family’s legacy, the state witnessed one of the most horrific incidents of mob lynching, the Palghar incident.

Rebutting his claims, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya wrote, “Aaditya Thackeray can’t seem to remember the Palghar lynchings, perhaps because those lynched were saffron-clad sadhus and the grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray despises everything Hindu… Maharashtra will never forgive the Maha Vinaash Agadhi.” In his post, he shared a video clip of a dramatic recreation of the incident.

The Palagarh Mob Lynching of Hindu Sadhus

On 16th April 2020, two Sadhus of Juna Akhara, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) were lynched along with their 30-year old driver by a mob. The incident took place at Gadchinchale village in Palghar district, Maharashtra. They were on their way to Surat, Gujarat. The police were present at the scene, but they allegedly did not try to stop the mob or did anything to save the sadhus.

The police had initially claimed that their team which had rushed to the spot to rescue the 70-year-old man also came under the attack of the violent mob. However, later videos emerged that completely debunked the claim of the police. Contrary to the claims, the police personnel had allegedly handed over the Sadhus to the frenzied mob, which went on to beat them to death in front of the policemen.

Several reports that emerged in the wake of the bloodcurdling lynching hinted that the brutal murder of the Hindu sadhus may not have been an act of spontaneity but a part of a broader conspiracy designed to eliminate the Hindu priests. An FIR into the case revealed an ultra-left connection to the lynching as it mentioned that a CPI(M) gram panchayat member had allegedly gathered a mob armed with rods and stones to kill the sadhus.

“The modus operandi by cutting trees and placing boulders to obstruct movement is also a common stratagem used by Naxalites against their preys,” the had FIR mentioned.

Reports also emerged that the killing of the Sadhus may have been intentional and politically motivated. The involvement of Christian Missionary organisations and some local NCP leaders and leftists were also suspected.

The horrifying lynching had shaken the collective conscience of the country, with voices emerging from several parts of the country to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to the book. Several politicians, across the political spectrum, came together to demand strict action against the culprits so that such incidents are never repeated in the future and a strong precedent is set.

Eventually, Palghar SP Gaurav Singh was sent on compulsory leave and five police personnel were suspended. Besides, 35 police officers from the local Kasa police station were also transferred as the public fury shifted towards the government for taking exemplary action against the police officers responsible for handing over the sadhus to the bloodthirsty mob. Four days after the incident, the case was transferred to the CID, even as demands for a CBI inquiry into the matter steadily gained momentum. In fact, four separate petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court demanding CBI or NIA probe into the lynching incident.

Defections and betrayal allegations reveal party fractures

During the interview, Aaditya claimed that Eknath Shinde’s choice to break the party and join hands with the BJP was the “worst form of betrayal”. He suggested that Shinde’s decision was rooted in personal ambition rather than ideological differences. However, he completely ignored the fact that his portrayal failed to acknowledge the internal strife and discontent that had been brewing within the Shiv Sena ranks for years.

Shiv Sena, a party that used to be at the forefront of Hindu ideology, joined hands with Congress for the sake of power. The only reason for joining forces with a party like Congress was to make Uddhav Thackeray Chief Minister of the state, something that the BJP had refused to do at that time. After joining hands with Congress, Uddhav did not miss a single opportunity to demean Hindutva ideology for the sake of vote politics, leading to ideological differences within the party ranks. The leadership’s decision to break away from the BJP and align with Congress and the NCP was cited as a catalyst, reflecting more on internal mismanagement than a singular act of defection.

The ‘Pappu 2’ narrative and political resilience

Aaditya mentioned that the BJP calls him “Pappu 2” and attempted to showcase his resilience against what he described as character assassination. However, it was merely an attempt to gain public sympathy rather than addressing substantial governance issues that led to the nickname. Terming it as a personal attack was a deflection from answering how his leadership and his party’s ideological stance measured up in terms of tangible results, including economic development, public welfare, and appeasement politics.

Environmental efforts clouded by economic impacts

Thackeray defended his role in “protecting” the Aarey forest and promoting environmental sustainability. However, the reality is that the relentless and baseless accusations of clearing the “ecologically sensitive” Aarey forest led to delays in running the much-needed metro train in the city. Furthermore, the development cost skyrocketed due to the delay in completing the project.

The uncontrolled focus on environmental stances has sometimes come at the expense of infrastructure development, industrial growth and job creation in Maharashtra. While conservation is important, the state cannot afford to overlook projects that promise economic growth, especially when neighbouring states like Gujarat benefit from industrial shifts. Opposition leaders in Maharashtra, as well as on the national political platform, often criticise the central government for allegedly transferring job opportunities out of Maharashtra—a move that requires more evidence than rhetoric.

Dharavi redevelopment questions linger

Thackeray’s scepticism over the Dharavi redevelopment project and its handling under the Adani Group raised eyebrows. He claimed that BMC premiums were misallocated. However, his accusations appear politically motivated, coming at a time when redevelopment projects are crucial for Mumbai’s economic revitalisation. Dharavi is not only dubbed as Asia’s largest slum, but it is also a hub of countless illegal activities. Redevelopment will help in eliminating the slum and, at the same time, provide a better life and opportunities to its residents—something that leaders like Aaditya seem unable to fathom.

Aaditya Thackeray’s recent interview showcased a disconnect between rhetoric and reality. His claim of no mob lynchings in Maharashtra was immediately met with backlash, with reminders of the brutal Palghar lynching of Hindu saints under his party’s watch. The interview highlighted the Shiv Sena’s leadership flaws, its focus on political narratives over development, and environmental stances that stalled crucial projects like metro train.