Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav attacks judiciary over Ajmer Dargah case, says “small small” Judges want to burn the nation

After a lower court in Rajasthan agreed to hear a plea claiming that the Ajmer Sharif Dargah is a Shiva temple, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav has launched an attack on the judiciary.

OpIndia Staff
(Image via Bhaskar)

A day after a lower court in Rajasthan agreed to hear a plea claiming that the Ajmer Sharif Dargah is actually a Shiva temple, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav has launched an attack on the judiciary. On Thursday (28th November), Ram Gopal Yadav said that ‘small small’ judges want to see the country burnt.

“I have said it before also. Kind of ‘small small’ judges sitting (in lower courts) want to set the country on fire. This has no meaning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself sends ‘chaddar’ at Ajmer Sharif Dargah. People from across the country and people from the whole world come to Ajmer Sharif. To put that place under controversy depicts a very hateful and shallow mindset. Not only this, the BJP-backed people can do anything to remain in power. They will not care if the country on fire. They just want power,” the Samajwadi Party leader said.

On Sambhal violence in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi leader said, “The Administration is one hundred per cent guilty in Sambhal incident. The day a neutral investigation is conducted, many senior officials will go to jail. Today again I have given notice in the House on the Sambhal issue.”

Earlier, Ram Gopal Yadav had launched a similar attack on the judges while speaking about the Sambhal violence case. on Monday, Yadav held the local district administration responsible for the violence over a survey of Shahi Jama Masjid and said that he has given notice regarding a discussion on the issue in Parliament.

Ram Gopal Yadav said, “If judges start giving such a decision without notifying the other party the whole country would be under fire”. He further claimed that only three deaths are being reported in the violence in Sambhal when there were many more.

“Many people have been killed, the district administration is completely responsible for this. The survey had already happened. But the District Magistrate again went at 6 in the morning (to the survey site at the disputed structure). The judge didn’t call the other party. This doesn’t happen. Agar iss tarah se hoga, iss tarah se judge faislay karne lage to saare desh main aag laga denge (If this happens and judges give such decisions, the entire country would be on fire),” Ram Gopal Yadav had told ANI.

Notably, a court in Rajasthan Ajmer has agreed to hear a petition claiming that Ajmer Sharif Dargah is a Hindu temple. The petition filed by Hindu Sena claiming that the mausoleum of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti is Shiva temple has been accepted by a lower court in Ajmer.

Ajmer West Civil Judge (Senior Division) Manmohan Chandel decided to accept the petition filed by Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta, and the matter has been scheduled for hearing on 20th December. The court ordered summon notices are to be issued to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah Committee, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the matter.

The Hindu Sena, in September, filed a petition at the Ajmer civil court demanding that the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah be declared ‘Bhagwan Shri Sankatmochan Mahadev Virajman Temple’. The plea asserted that the Dargah was built on the site of a Shiva temple. The petition said that it is based on facts derived from authentic sources, and demanded that the Sufi shrine be removed from the premises.

