Monday, November 4, 2024
Those who have nothing to do with Ram shouldn’t be allowed in Kumbh: Bageshwar Dham warns against allowing ‘Non-Hindu’ shopkeepers at Mahakumbh

Dhirendra Shastri asked that those who don't believe in Lord Ram, want to enter the area where all the work is done for Lord Ram?

Those who have nothing to do with Ram shouldn't be allowed in Kumbh: Bageshwar Dham warns against entry of Muslims in Mahakumbh
On Sunday, 3rd November, Hindu spiritual leader Bageshwar Dham Sarkar (also known as Dhirendra Krishna Shastri) supported Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad’s demand to bar Non-Hindu shopkeepers from the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Shastri asked that those who don’t believe in Lord Ram, want to enter the area where all the work is done for Lord Ram?

“Those who have nothing to do with Hinduism, nor with Hindu rituals…nor with our saints and sages, should not be allowed to set up shop,” Shastri said.

“People who know about Hinduism, its importance, people who know how to respect this religion, and the practice of worship can do the job well. Any other person of any particular religion, who does not respect Lord Ram, should not be allowed to do any kind of service during Mahakumbh. A few days back these people sold urine mix food, some spit on fruits and vegetables before selling them, this proves that they are executing some kind of conspiracy. This is the reason why non-Hindus should strictly not be allowed during Mahakumbh,” Shastri said.

Mere Angne me tumhara kya kaam (What’s your job at Hindu fairs)? At Mahakumbh we have Triveni, Sangam, and worship of saints and lords, and it is clear that these people are least bothered and interested in Hindu rituals, festivals, fairs, and overall Sanatan Dharma. When you don’t respect Ram, why do you want to interfere in the service to Lord Ram?” Shastri added.

Dhirendra Shastri’s statement comes a day after Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, President of All India Muslim Jamaat slammed Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad’s demand to boycott Muslim shopkeepers during the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. “This decision undermines religious tolerance and could lead to societal division,” Maulana said.

“Denying Muslims the opportunity to participate or conduct business at the Kumbh Mela poses a serious threat to social unity. This decision goes against the foundational values of our country, such as secularism and social harmony. When we aspire to live together as a society, such decisions inevitably push us toward division. Any fragmentation in society will negatively impact the nation’s unity and development,” the Maulana added.

Maulana Shahabuddin urged the Uttar Pradesh government to intervene and reverse such decisions to promote societal peace. He asserted that every community, regardless of religion or caste, has the right to cohabit peacefully. He also warned that failure to collaborate could result in major issues for the country.

It is crucial to note that Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), on 10th October, announced that only Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, or Jain shop owners would be permitted to operate during the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela, while non-Hindus will not be allowed to open shops at the holy event.

ABAP President Mahant Ravindra Puri stated that the decision is not driven by animosity toward any particular caste or religion. He noted, however, that repeated incidents involving food contamination have affected devotees’ sentiments. The Mahakumbh, scheduled to begin on January 13, 2025, in Prayagraj, will continue until February 26th, drawing hundreds of millions of devotees from across the nation. Preparations for the event are already underway.

