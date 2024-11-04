Monday, November 4, 2024
HomeCrimeRG Kar Medical College: Charges filed against main accused Sanjay Roy in Junior Doctor...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

RG Kar Medical College: Charges filed against main accused Sanjay Roy in Junior Doctor rape and murder case

In the wake of this shocking incident, junior doctors have called for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take strict action and ensure capital punishment for those responsible.

ANI
Sanjay Roy, the prime suspect in the Kolkata rape and murder case, took a U-turn, claiming he was innocent
Sanjay Roy, the prime suspect in the Kolkata rape and murder case (Image: Dall-E/File)
8

The Sealdah Court in West Bengal on Monday framed charges against Sanjay Roy in connection with the rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The charges were framed under sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita, and the trial is set to begin on November 11. This case has drawn significant attention due to its serious nature, and the court’s decision marks a major step in the legal proceedings against the accused.

In the wake of this shocking incident, junior doctors have called for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take strict action and ensure capital punishment for those responsible.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Rajdeep, a junior doctor, emphasized the need for severe consequences, stating, “We want the CBI to take strict action against those involved. Capital punishment should be given to all the accused.” He also urged the CBI to compile a comprehensive chargesheet that includes names not initially mentioned.

As November 9 marks 90 days since the incident, Dr. Rajdeep affirmed that protests will continue until justice is served. “On November 9, we will exhibit all the major events that have taken place so far in this case. I want to say that we will not stop; the protest will continue,” he asserted.

Earlier on October 22, junior doctors protesting over the case ended their hunger strike after a two-hour meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat, Nabanna.

The tragedy unfolded on August 9, when the second-year medical student was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident has ignited protests across West Bengal, with doctors nationwide expressing solidarity with the junior doctors in Kolkata.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Ayodhya: Raees abuses and attacks his Ram Bhakt relative Anees and his family for playing ‘Ram Aayenge to Angna Sajaungi’ Bhajan during deepotsav

OpIndia Staff -

Sharad Pawar accused of introducing caste-based politics in Maharashtra: How he faced similar charges in the past by current ally Shiv Sena

Siddhi -

‘Aapas me batoge to phoot phoot kar katoge’: Bageshwar Dham Sarkar asks Hindus to stand united against people urging ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’

OpIndia Staff -

Khalistani anarchist doubling as a Canadian law enforcement official? Police sergeant seen protesting with Khalistanis in his off-duty hours, videos go viral

OpIndia Staff -

Mizoram CM calls for extra-territorial Kuki-Zo unity, had met ‘We Dravidians’ admin, Sheikh Hasina warned of US conspiracy to carve out Christian state

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab: ‘Farmers’ are also against biogas plants that use stubble, only 5 out of 38 operational and none at full capacity

OpIndia Staff -

Dalit domestic help beaten to death: Muslim couple torture and kill their 15-year-old maid, media outlets give it a ‘Diwali’ spin

OpIndia Staff -

Those who have nothing to do with Ram shouldn’t be allowed in Kumbh: Bageshwar Dham warns against allowing ‘Non-Hindu’ shopkeepers at Mahakumbh

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Smugglers with truck full of cattle shoot at cops and escape, authorities recover over 100 cows meant for slaughter from nearby forest

OpIndia Staff -

Viral video of Iranian woman stripped to underwear: Ambedkarites, leftists, and feminists spar over who should go nude in India to ‘smash Brahminical patriarchy’

Shraddha Pandey -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com