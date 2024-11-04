The Sealdah Court in West Bengal on Monday framed charges against Sanjay Roy in connection with the rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The charges were framed under sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita, and the trial is set to begin on November 11. This case has drawn significant attention due to its serious nature, and the court’s decision marks a major step in the legal proceedings against the accused.

In the wake of this shocking incident, junior doctors have called for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take strict action and ensure capital punishment for those responsible.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Rajdeep, a junior doctor, emphasized the need for severe consequences, stating, “We want the CBI to take strict action against those involved. Capital punishment should be given to all the accused.” He also urged the CBI to compile a comprehensive chargesheet that includes names not initially mentioned.

As November 9 marks 90 days since the incident, Dr. Rajdeep affirmed that protests will continue until justice is served. “On November 9, we will exhibit all the major events that have taken place so far in this case. I want to say that we will not stop; the protest will continue,” he asserted.

Earlier on October 22, junior doctors protesting over the case ended their hunger strike after a two-hour meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat, Nabanna.

The tragedy unfolded on August 9, when the second-year medical student was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident has ignited protests across West Bengal, with doctors nationwide expressing solidarity with the junior doctors in Kolkata.

