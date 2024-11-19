The violence in Manipur has flared up yet again which has rendered the state in a critical situation. Murder and arson occurrences are rampant. Meanwhile, a plot to incite further unrest has been uncovered, according to a report by News18 which claimed to have gotten hold of an intelligence report. It revealed that a women’s brigade had been formed by the terrorist factions and non-local workers were being subjected to weekly extortions. The armed outfits including Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Kuki National Front and United People’s Party of Kangleipak are hell-bent on burning the state.

KCP has installed its own drone system for surveillance in Kadtan and Chingkhong areas which are located in the Senapati region. Its purpose is to continuously monitor the activities of the security forces. Additiona lly, it prepared its cadres to collect personal tax from Manipur’s businessmen and target the members of the Bihari and Nepali communities residing in the state. They wanted to collect at least Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh from each businessman.

According to intelligence assessments, these armed groups have properly trained their cadres to use AK-47 rifles in the Ukhrul district. United National Liberation Front (UNLP) had developed a 45-day training course to equip its cadres for engaging in violent acts. The document unveiled that a women’s brigade has been organized to perpetrate violence throughout Manipur. Women commandos were taught to utilize modern weaponry and were prepared in batches of 50.

If the documents are to be believed, girls between 15 to 20 years of the Meitei community are also given military training. One batch consists of fifty girls who, after completing training also indulge in violence. The odd thing is that these camps are allegedly conducted in relief camps run by the government. Moreover, Rs 1000 is being obtained every week from non-local construction workers in the state.

Manipur is on high alert after authorities recovered the bodies of six women and children, who belonged to the majority Meitei community and were reportedly murdered by Kuki terrorists. It was the family of Laisharam Herojit, a low-level worker in the state government. The deceased were identified as his two children, wife, mother-in-law, wife’s sister and her son. They were taken hostage by the culprits during an encounter with CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force).

The incident resulted in vandalism and violence in different parts of the state. The houses of many Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and MLAs were attacked. A mob also ransacked the offices of BJP and Congress and one protester died during the agitation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also called a meeting to address the deteriorating situation in the state.