Gujarat: AAP MLA Gopal Italia claims police harassed his mother but hides that police came with court-issued warrant

On 7th April (Tuesday), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gopal Italia garnered significant attention by making a shocking claim on social media concerning a personal incident that took place in his village during the local body elections in Gujarat. He accused the police of visiting his residence in Surat, where they allegedly harassed, threatened and mistreated his mother. With tears in his eyes, Gopal asserted that all of this was occurring at the direction of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

He asked, “Is it a crime for Gopal Italia, born in a simple farmer family in a remote village, to enter politics? Gujarat’s Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi has gone beyond all limits of decency today. This morning, he sent police to my Surat home and attempted to intimidate my elderly mother. The police mistreated her. The society’s security guard was also openly and indirectly intimidated with inquiries like, ‘When does Gopal come and when does he leave?’ What is my mother’s crime?”

He further charged, “Will Harsh Sanghvi punish my mother for giving birth to me and teaching me to fight for the people of Gujarat? How justified is it to send the police to threaten a senior citizen? If Harsh Sanghvi has any problem with me, he should call me and let me know. If he wants to arrest me, he can summon me to any police station at any time. I will be there but why was there a need to threaten my mother?”

दूरदराज के गाँव के एक साधारण किसान परिवार में पैदा हुए गोपाल इटालिया का राजनीति में आना गुनाह हो गया?



गुजरात के गृहमंत्री हर्ष संघवी ने निम्नता की सारी हदे आज पार कर दी। आज सुबह सूरत के मेरे घर पर हर्ष संघवी ने पुलिस भेज कर मेरी बूढ़ी माता को डराने धमकाने की कोशिश करी। पुलिस… — Gopal Italia (@Gopal_Italia) April 7, 2026

“I entered politics solely to transform the culture of abuse. However, I am deeply saddened today that my involvement in politics has led to my mother experiencing humiliation. If Harsh Sanghvi wishes to arrest me, he should simply call and inform me, rather than sending the police to intimidate my mother or family in the future. I pray that God grants Harsh Sanghvi the wisdom he needs,” Gopal added.

Afterwards, the post was extensively shared by AAP supporters, who sought to show that their leader and his family were subjected to harassment through police intervention during the recent elections. National Convener of AAP Arvind Kejriwal also accused, “The Gujarat BJP government has exceeded all boundaries of hooliganism.”

However, this narrative quickly fell apart within a few hours as the actual facts emerged. The police had not visited Gopal’s home without justification, nor had they harassed or threatened his mother or anyone else during their presence. The reality is that an FIR was filed against him in Mehsana in 2020, and the case is currently pending in court. However, he did not attend the hearings in person despite summons, and as a result, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

The issuance of a warrant signifies that it is the obligation of the police to serve it to the individual concerned and bring them before the court. To carry out this duty, a team from the Mehsana Police went to Gopal’s house.

According to police sources, he was not there when the team arrived. His mother was questioned, and she confirmed the same. As a result, the police merely took photographs of the house and left the scene without using any form of coercion or violence. Given that the police had visited the place particularly to execute the warrant, this was required to be officially recorded in their logs. The police maintain that no threats were made to anyone during the visit.

Throughout the day, Gopal cried about facing harassment, even invoking his mother’s name during this claim, but he failed to mention the critical fact that the police had shown up with a warrant. Following the revelation of the facts related to this incident, an audio clip also became viral online, in which he can be heard talking. A conversation recorded in the clip with someone named “Jitu” unveiled that he was, in fact, aware of the police’s arrival with a warrant.

Jeetu notifies Gopal that the police may come with a warrant, however, the latter reassures him not to be concerned, promising that he will manage the situation when necessary. A discussion about Gopal’s mother also occurs between them, during which he proposes to assert that the BJP members were intimidating his mother.

A few hours after this audio emerged, on the morning of the next day, Gopal filmed a second video and stated that the conversation was produced via AI at the behest of Harsh Sanghavi. The Aam Aadmi Party has also made the same charge. Nonetheless, a significant point has come to light: if Gopal truly believes that the audio has been manipulated or fabricated through AI, he should insist on an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) investigation to definitively distinguish between truth and falsehood.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party has not taken any such action, and instead, they have persisted in peddling the narrative that the audio is bogus. The claims made by the Aam Aadmi Party and Gopal seem particularly unconvincing, considering that the dialogue recorded in the audio, especially the choice of words, emotional depth and, most importantly, the unique Kathiawadi accent, appears strikingly genuine and realistic. Achieving such a degree of accuracy with AI technology is an exceptionally challenging task.

The authenticity of the audio recording is a separate issue, but Gopal’s dramatics were short-lived. On one side, he claims that the police have the liberty to arrest him and can call him to any police station of their choosing, yet, conversely, he does not show up in court when summoned, which forces the court to issue a warrant. When the police come to carry out their duty, he starts to portray himself as the “victim,” conveniently neglecting to mention the true reason for the action.

The Aam Aadmi Party is currently asserting that Gopal may face arrest before the elections. Nevertheless, they are not revealing that a non-bailable warrant has been issued for him. In the lead-up to each election, the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party partake in such dramatics, and each time, their act is busted. A similar situation has arisen in this matter as well.