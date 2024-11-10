Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday released the joined manifesto for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the Maharashtra assembly elections. The manifesto of Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) announced “five guarantees” for Maharashtra. The manifesto has promised a caste census, removal of the 50% cap on reservations, and monthly ₹3,000 for women in the state, among others.

However, one aspect of the manifesto that has drawn attention is its extensive focus on the LGBTQIA+ community. Apart from devoting an entire section to LGBTQIA+, the manifesto also mentions it in several other sections, making it read like a woke manifesto.

Most significantly, the Congress-led alliance promises reservation for LGBTQIA+ individuals in government jobs. The manifesto also promises to implement a special scholarship scheme for education of LGBTQIA+ people.

The MVA, if it comes to power, will form an advisory committee under the Law Commission to address the specific needs of the LGBTQIA+ community and take steps to amend and reform relevant laws. It further talks about establishing dedicated health and counselling centres to address the mental and health challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ community and setting up special facilities for skill training to create livelihood opportunities for LGBTQIA+ individuals.

Under the Healthcare section of the manifesto, the alliance promises to ensure that disabled, marginalised and LGBTQIA+ become a part of the mainstream. Similarly, under Social Justice, MVA has promised to formulate an inclusive policy to ensure opportunities for differently-abled and LGBTQIA+ individuals across all sectors.

The pro-LGBTQIA+ stand taken by MVA is interesting, as the alliance is banking on Muslim votes to win the elections. Muslims are most opposed to the trans movement, and it is banned in most Muslim countries. Gay relationship is punishable by death in several Sharia-ruled Islamic nations. Therefore, the reaction of the Muslim groups, who have come together to support MVA, will be interesting to note.

The All India Ulema Board extended its support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance led by the Congress party, making some demands. It was also revealed that the Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh (MMSS) is collaborating with over 180 NGOs in the state and has been actively working within Muslim communities to boost voter enrollment, urging them to vote for the MVA alliance led by the Congress under the guise of spreading ‘vote awareness’.

BJP also launched the party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) for the Maharashtra assembly elections in Mumbai on Sunday.