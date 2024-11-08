On Friday, 8th November, BJP’s Kirit Somaiya filed a police complaint at Mulund Police station in Maharashtra’s Mumbai against the Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh (MMSS) alleging them of practising vote jihad ahead of the state assembly elections, voting for which is scheduled to happen on 20th November. “I filed a complaint at Mulund East Police Station against Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh and such other NGOs for Provoking Muslims & executing Religious Campaigns,” Somaiya said as he added that he has also sent a complaint to the Election Commission.

Apparently, this is after reports emerged exposing the MMSS of mobilizing Muslim votes against BJP under the guise of spreading ‘voting awareness’ in several Muslim-dominated regions in different parts of the state, especially Mumbai. It has come to the fore that around 180 NGOs are working on the ground among the Muslim community to raise ‘awareness’ and increase the community’s voter turnout against the BJP, the strategy that helped the MVA led by Congress during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

As per the reports, in predominantly Muslim areas such as Shivaji Nagar, Mumbadevi, Byculla, and Malegaon Central, voter turnout during the Lok Sabha election was significantly higher than in nearby assembly segments. This increase has been attributed to heightened ‘awareness’ and concerns within the Muslim community, with targeted efforts over the past year.

Agreeing to have ‘influenced’ the Muslim voters during the Lok Sabha elections too, Fakir Mehmood Thakur, the organization’s leader said that it would continue to highlight concerns among Muslim voters regarding central government policies, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), that contributed to the high voter turnout during the Lok Sabha elections. “These issues remain relevant in the ongoing state elections,” he said.

What is Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh? How is it operating in influencing Muslim voters?

The Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh (MMSS) is collaborating with over 180 NGOs in the state and has been actively working within Muslim communities to boost voter enrollment, urging them to vote for the MVA alliance led by the Congress under the guise of spreading ‘vote awareness’. The group has organized meetings and informational sessions for Muslim voters across the state, urging them to vote only for the candidates belonging to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance led by Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar).

Fakir Mehmood Thakur, the organization’s leader commenting on the issue stated that they also influenced Muslim votes against BJP during Lok Sabha elections resulting in a voter turnout exceeding 60%, about 15% higher than previous averages. “We encourage Muslims to support secular candidates and vote in line with constitutional values. Our collaboration with other organizations and religious leaders has produced a stronger response. Over 200 meetings have been conducted statewide, contributing to the increase in turnout,” he said.

A leaflet that the MMSS has been distributing to Muslims under the guise of spreading ‘voter awareness’ ahead of the state assembly elections has been obtained by OpIndia. In the leaflet, the MMSS registered as an NGO (GBBSD/181/2022) has clearly provoked the Muslims against the BJP while garnering support for the MahaVikas Aghadi candidates. It has apparently posed several questions to the Muslim community that provoke them against the BJP. Some of these questions directed to the Muslim community voters are as follows:

Do you want to vote for someone who disrespects, or interferes with Shariah law? Do you want to vote for someone who lynch innocent Muslims’? Do you want to vote for someone who snatched Aligarh from Muslims? Do you want to vote for someone who imposed NRC against Muslims? Do you want to vote for someone who plans to eliminate Madarsas from across the country? Do you want to vote for someone who is against the Waqf Board? Do you want to vote for someone who is against hijab? Do you want to vote for someone who is against the teachings of Mohammed Prophet? Do you want to vote for someone who supports the lynching of Muslims? Do you want to vote for someone who spreads hatred against Muslims? Do you want to vote for someone who spared, ‘supported’ rapists of Bilkis Bano? Do you want to vote for someone who jails innocent Muslims? Do you want to vote for someone who stopped the scholarship of 17 lakh Muslim students? Do you want to vote for someone who deliberately bulldozed Muslim properties? Just think, what will be the difference between you and hypocrites if you don’t stand for your religion?

“Would you not utilize your power to vote for protecting the Constitution and unity in Maharashtra? These elections, please give your valuable votes only to Maha Vikas Aghadi,” the leaflet concluded.

MMSS agreed to have influenced Muslim votes during the Lok Sabha 2024 elections

In another similar leaflet, the organization tried to instigate the Muslims saying that the current political scenario in the state had become worse and that no law and order was being followed within. “Provocative speeches are being given against Muslims. Elderly Muslims are assaulted on train travels. Riots against Muslims are executed at places like Vishalgadh. Muslims there have been forced to roam homeless. A wall of hatred is being built between Hindus and Muslims,” the leaflet read.

Further, indirectly referring to the BJP, it added that some of the parties were intending to create political instability in the state. It said that two of the crucial political parties (Shiv Sena and NCP) were destroyed just for power. “Crucial projects from the state which would benefit it economically are being taken away. Farmers are continuing to commit suicide. Youngsters are roaming jobless and getting addicted to drugs. The state overall is seeing its economic low,” it added.

The MMSS further acknowledged that the MVA has hardly given opportunities to candidates belonging to the minority community. Despite this, it asked the Muslims to vote for the alliance just to keep the BJP away from power. The organization also meanwhile agreed that the Muslims mobilized the votes during the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 as it said that Muslims have to be active in the same way as they were during the Lok Sabha polls making MVA secure seats.

The results of the Lok Sabha Elections were wild here with the Muslims extending support to parties other than BJP. The Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde secured 7 seats, and BJP won 9 seats, whereas parties like NCP (Sharad Pawar), Indian National Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT) who garnered Muslim and Communist support secured 8, 13, and 9 seats respectively. It was clearly evident by this that the Muslims in the state of Maharashtra chose to vote for any party standing against the BJP and its allies.

MMSS is not only instigating Muslims, but is also spreading fear, hatred against BJP by making false statements

It is important to note that the organization is not only instigating the Muslims against the BJP but is also attempting to spread fear in the minds of the voters by saying fake things like if BJP returns to power, it would eliminate Madarsas, lynch innocent Muslims, deliberately bulldoze Muslim properties and what not. The MMSS has been strategically working for a year to demonize the ruling political alliance under the guise of creating voter awareness among the Muslim community.

Shakir Shaikh, coordinator of the Maharashtra Democratic Forum, shared that the forum held at least 70 meetings statewide in the past two months, including 18 in Muslim-majority areas of Mumbai, Maharashtra. “Awareness and voter turnout among Muslims were traditionally quite low, but issues like the CAA, the Uniform Civil Code, and the Waqf Bill have motivated more people to vote. Our awareness initiatives and voter registration drives have played a role in boosting turnout during the Lok Sabha elections. In Mumbai alone, we’ve registered at least nine lakh new voters, and the response has been very positive,” he said.

It is crucial to note that while a report by Hindustan Times states that around 180 NGOs are working to mobilize Muslim votes on the ground, a report by Zee News states that the number of such NGOs who promote ‘vote jihad’ is around 400.

Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh also has a history of glorifying Tipu Sultan who was one of the most ruthless Islamic invaders in India. There have been several recorded instances of Tipu’s army forcefully converting, raping, and kidnapping Hindus on his orders. Many temples are recorded to have been demolished under his reign. Several historians and researchers like Khan Hussain Ali Kirmani have recorded that Tipu Sultan had animosity toward the local Hindus and tribals in the area.

screengrab of Instagram page of Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh

MMSS working to support Shiv Sena (UBT) in Mumbai

It is important to note that the MMSS has been working to extend its support to MVA, especially Shiv Sena (UBT). During the Lok Sabha polls also, MMSS had assured Muslim backing to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray had left his then party’s association the BJP and recast his understanding of Hindutva in a less dedicated light. Notably, the community’s support for the UBT party was confirmed during the Lok Sabha elections, when all MVA candidates received a landslide of votes, given minority backing.

After this, Sajid K Supariwala, a Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary had clearly mentioned that now Muslims would support the UBT-led party during the assembly elections as well. He said that there was no hesitation among the Muslim community and that they had plans to extend full support to the UBT-led party and the MVA during the assembly elections. “In the coming elections of assembly and civic bodies, the community will only increase its affinity with the party,” he was quoted as saying. He also had added that soon enrolment of more Muslims as party members and office bearers would begin.

The Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh, an organization representing Maharashtrian Muslims, actively supported candidates from the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction of the Shiv Sena in recent campaigns. According to its president, Thakur, UBT Sena now offers a viable option for Muslims in Maharashtra, similar to how Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party does in Uttar Pradesh, Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD in Bihar, and Mamata Banerjee’s TMC in West Bengal.

Thakur, who had met with Uddhav Thackeray ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, had campaigned extensively in the Konkan region in support of UBT candidates. Minority votes notably bolstered the success of UBT candidate Arvind Sawant in the Mumbai South constituency, while candidates Sanjay Dina Patil and Anil Desai, who contested in Mumbai North East and Mumbai South Central, similarly benefited from strong support in Muslim areas.

During a pre-election meeting then for Sawant’s campaign, Urdu journalist Sarfraz Arzoo remarked that while Shiv Sena was once perceived as anti-Muslim, it was on the verge of considering offering tickets to Muslim candidates in assembly and BMC elections. However, that seems to not have happened as the MMSS in its targeted appeal to Muslims mentioned that though MVA had hardly given opportunities to candidates belonging to the minority community, Muslims shall choose to vote for the alliance just to keep the BJP away from power.

BJP takes cognizance, files complaint against MMSS

BJP’s Kirit Somaiya is believed to have taken cognizance of the event and filed a police complaint at Mulund Police Station in Mumbai today. He has alleged the MMSS of practicing vote jihad against the BJP and spreading hatred against the party amid the ongoing state assembly elections.

“This plan has been going on for the last 12 months. It’s a well-planned conspiracy. I visited several localities during the Lok Sabha polls and saw Muslim women being polarised. I even published a book ‘Vote Jihad’ to highlight these issues. They are hatching a poisonous conspiracy. They want to spread riots,” said Somaiya further raising questions over funding of such organizations.

He said that he has also sent a complaint to the Election Commissioner in this regard. “This is an attempt to provoke the religious sentiment of the people,” he added.

I filled complaint at Mulund East Police Station against Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh & such other NGO's for Provoking Muslims & indiltinto Religious Campaign.



My Complaint to Election Commission is forwarded to Mumbai City Collector @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/M3b48HlwoJ — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) November 8, 2024

It is important to note that a study by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on 5th November has also revealed that the Muslims and illegal immigrants in Mumbai are changing the demography of the region and influencing politics by voting for specific political parties. The study, conducted by TISS pro-vice-chancellor Shankar Das and assistant professor Souvik Mondal, also claimed that illegal immigrants are influencing the city’s socio-economy by taking low-skilled employment, resulting in pay suppression and annoyance among locals.

“Some political entities are alleged to use illegal immigrants for vote-bank politics, which can disrupt the democratic process. Claims of voter registration manipulation, where undocumented immigrants allegedly obtain fake voter IDs, raise concerns about electoral fairness and the integrity of India’s democratic system,” the study alleged.

The authors of the study further happened to blame several NGOs and religious groups who ended up helping these immigrants which caused to change in the demography of the region and influenced the economy and politics. “Due to strict regulations, registered NGOs often avoid assisting illegal immigrants, leaving undocumented NGOs to fill the support gap without legal authority to challenge exploitation or advocate for migrant rights,” the study read.

OpIndia had after the Lok Sabha elections concluded in May-June 2024 reported that the Muslims had mobilized in the state of Maharashtra to specifically defeat the BJP. Islamists had issued fatwas, raised Islamic flags in MVA rallies, and urged voters to vote for Shiv Sena (UBT), INC and NCP (Sharad Pawar). This time also several NGOs under the roof of Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh are urging Muslim voters to vote against BJP, practicing ‘vote jihad’, the conspiracy downplayed by leftist Islamists and its supporters.

The 288 legislative assembly seats will go to the polls in a single phase on November 20 while the counting of votes will take place on November 23.