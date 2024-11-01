Friday, November 1, 2024
HomeNews ReportsNo buyers for crisis-stricken Pakistan International Airlines yet, one bidder offers a low 10...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

No buyers for crisis-stricken Pakistan International Airlines yet, one bidder offers a low 10 billion PKR

In dollar terms, the bid equated to approximately USD 36 million, starkly contrasting with the minimum sale price of USD 305 million set by the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation.

ANI
PIA fails to get buyers
PIA, representational image via Skytrax
1

The government’s initial attempt to privatise Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) faced a significant setback on Thursday, as the only bidder, Blue World City, proposed a mere PKR 10 billion for a 60% stake in the loss-making airline–far below the government’s minimum sale price of PKR 85.03 billion, the Express Tribune reported.

During a publicly televised bidding event, Blue World City, a real estate developer, presented its offer, which accounted for only 12 per cent of the government’s stipulated price.

In dollar terms, the bid equated to approximately USD 36 million, starkly contrasting with the minimum sale price of USD 305 million set by the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation.

Prior to the bid opening, the Privatisation Commission board and the Cabinet Committee convened separately, yet no government ministers attended the ceremony, which was only attended by two federal secretaries.

The Cabinet Committee had approved the minimum sale price following recommendations from the Privatisation Commission board, and despite being invited to match the government’s offer, Blue World City declined to raise its bid.

“We have considered the government price and decided to stand with our best price of PKR 10 billion,” stated Saad Nazir, the owner of Blue World City. The firm was the only one to submit a bid after five other pre-qualified parties withdrew, citing the government’s strict conditions regarding tax liabilities, guaranteed investments, and employee retention, reported the Express Tribune.

The government’s efforts to privatise PIA, which ranks as the fourth-largest loss-making entity in the country, reached a disappointing conclusion as Blue World City was the only firm to participate. The government had anticipated stronger interest, especially after it carved out approximately PKR 625 billion in PIA debt into a separate holding company, leaving PIA with PKR 202 billion in liabilities and about PKR 163 billion in assessed assets.

Seham Raza, Chief Operating Officer of Blue World City, expressed disappointment over the lack of competition. “I wished there would have been healthy competition and feel sad that all other bidders have pulled out,” she remarked.

The government had offered between 51 per cent to 100 per cent stakes in the airline but ultimately decided to sell a 60 per cent share. Additionally, it declined bidders’ requests for reduced duties and tax waivers and required the buyer to inject USD 500 million to USD 700 million into PIA to ensure operational sustainability, the Express Tribune reported.

Privatisation Commission secretary Usman Bajwa highlighted that PIA would not achieve operational sustainability without new investments and resolution of its outstanding liabilities.

The failed attempt to privatise PIA may have broader implications for the government’s overall privatisation strategy as it seeks to address its financial challenges.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Reflection of his mentality, voters will teach him lesson: Shaina NC hits out at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant over his ‘imported maal’...

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: Missionaries use auto with saffron flag to enter village to convert people, flee after local youths and Bajrang Dal protest

OpIndia Staff -

Indian troops start patrolling the Demchok sector in eastern Ladakh following the India-China disengagement

ANI -

Faridabad: Muslim mob attacks Hindu family for bursting firecrackers on Diwali, molests young girl, victim family puts up ‘house for sale’ poster

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Fears of Waqf board occupying Hindu temples and houses lead to clashes between two sides in Kadakol, several houses vandalised and 5 people...

OpIndia Staff -

Shiv Sena (UBT) complains to EC over Diwali celebrations at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, BJP says Uddhav causing disgrace to Balasaheb’s legacy

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh targets Hindus with ‘sedition’ after they organise massive protest rally against attack by Muslims: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -

Donald Trump vows to protect Hindu Americans from radical Left’s anti-religion agenda, condemns anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh

ANI -

Muslim man pretends to be Hindu and marries woman in temple, forces her to convert to Islam after that, wants to sacrifice their son,...

OpIndia Staff -

Los Angeles Dodgers wins World Series defeating NY Yankees, fans celebrate by burning bus, looting stores, clashing with cops

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com