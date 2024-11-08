In a second instance this year, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ‘visited’ the Chinese embassy on Wednesday (6th November) to condemn the fire incident in Karachi wherein two Chinese nationals were injured. This comes after Chinese nationals were shot and injured on Tuesday (5th November) in Karachi’s SITE Industrial Area. Chinese nationals Wang Xing Zhong, Zheng Luwen, Zhou Baolin, and Wei Sixian were at the Liberty Mill in Karachi to install new machinery.

Reports say that the Chinese nationals arrived daily in a bulletproof vehicle, with protection provided by a private agency and Sindh Police’s Special Protection Unit (SPU).

“I have come here to condemn the attack on Chinese nationals and to inquire about the health of the injured. I am personally overseeing the process of apprehending those involved in this incident and ensuring they are given due punishment,” Shehbaz Sharif told Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong.

While the Pakistani PM claimed that China is Pakistan’s long-standing friend, it appears that India’s hostile neighbour is nothing but a puppet of China, a de-facto colony, the leader of which summoned from time to time only to be rebuked by China over failure to protect Chinese nationals on Pakistani soil.

Although the Pakistani PMO presented PM Sharif’s meeting with the Chinese ambassador as a ‘visit’ to offer condolences and assure action, the fact that Prime Ministers usually do not visit the embassies of other nations and ambassadors are summoned by PMO suggests China summoned the Pakistani PM.

Rampant attacks on Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects have China worried

In March this year, five Chinese nationals working on a dam project were killed in a suicide bombing in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. It was reported that a suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of these Chinese engineers when it was heading to the CPEC-linked dam project site in Bakht Zahir.

Within hours, Prime Minister Sharif arrived at the Chinese embassy to ease tensions and offer his condolences.

Notably, attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan have become rampant in the recent past with reports suggesting that Baloch rebels are behind them.

In 2022, an explosion ripped through a van at the University of Karachi, killing three Chinese instructors and their Pakistani driver. In 2021, a bus explosion in northern Pakistan killed 13 persons, of these 9 were Chinese nationals.



In October 2024, Baloch militants ambushed a car near the airport, apparently killing several Chinese nationals. It was reported that two Chinese nationals were killed in an explosion near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. The Majeed Brigade of the Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the suicide explosion.

China demands ‘better’ security, miffed over Pakistan’s failure to prevent attacks

Last month, Pakistan stated in a joint statement with China that it had committed to boost security for Chinese nationals and projects in the South Asian country, as Beijing demanded immediate security steps in response to an upsurge in attacks by Baloch rebels. China also sought a thorough probe of attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan.



“[The team] demanded that the Pakistani side properly handle the aftermath, spare no effort in treating the injured, thoroughly investigate the truth of the incident, apprehend and punish the perpetrators, and adopt stricter security measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan,” according to China’s foreign ministry.

China’s displeasure over Pakistan’s failure to protect Chinese nationals on its soil despite repeated pledges and commitments to prioritise the security of Chinese nationals can be understood from the fact that on 31st October 2024, raised concerns about Pakistan’s failure to protect Chinese nationals an in a rebuking tone that it was “unacceptable” for China that its citizens are time and again attacked and killed in Pakistan.

Chinese military inside Pakistan soon?

Fed up with Pakistan’s failure to protect Chinese nationals, China wants its own armoured vehicles and its own security troops to protect its citizens working in Pakistan. In September this year, it was reported that China and Pakistan were near reaching an agreement to establish joint security companies to safeguard Chinese nationals working in Pakistan. The proposed agreement would involve Chinese security troops working inside Pakistan, which Pakistan had earlier opposed despite China’s pressure. The arrangement might also result in Chinese nationals being transported around in armoured vehicles. The proposal involves incorporating advanced security measures like vehicle-mounted mobile security equipment and ballistic-protected armoured vehicles.