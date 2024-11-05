In a no-holds-bar-attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Raut over his alleged comment on women candidate, Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi seat, Shaina NC on Tuesday said that it is time that the women in Maharashtra wake up and raise their voice against such “regressive” comments.

Reportedly, Sunil Raut while addressing an election rally called the Shiv Sena Shinde faction’s Vikhroli assembly candidate Suvarna Karanje a “goat”.

Reacting to the remark made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Shaina NC said, “This is the most regressive comment coming from Sunil Raut, on one hand, they call us ‘Bakri’ and used word ‘Maal’. Look at the mind and thought process. On one hand, we have a PM who respects women…you have a CM who has empowered us with ‘Ladli Bahin’ scheme and on the other hand we have ‘Maha Vinas Aghadi’ where you have somebody referring to us as objects”

Questioning Priyanka Gandhi’s silence on the remark made by the Shiv Sena leader, Shaina NC asked why has the Congress party not reprimanded a leader from the alliance who has disrespected women.

“The time has come for women of Maharashtra to wake up against this insensitive commentary. Congress is absolutely silent. We are not Bakris, we are not maals, we are the betis of Maharashtra and we will give a befitting answer on 20th November,” she said.

Expressing disappointment over the remarks made by leaders against women candidates in Maharashtra, Former chief of National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma said that it is “unfortunate”.

“In Maharashtra, we have seen that many leaders are speaking ill about women candidates, but it is unfortunate,” Rekha Sharma said earlier while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Sunil Raut, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Vikroli constituency and brother of Sanjay Raut for his reported objectionable comments against a woman candidate of chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 79, 351(2) and 356(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Sunil Raut is the candidate for the Shiv Sena UBT from the Vikhroli assembly constituency, from where he contested and won previously in the 2014 and 2019 assembly elections. This time he is contesting against Karanje from the Shiv Sena party and Vishwajeet Dholam from the MNS party.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)