Sambhajinagar: Afsar, Salim associated with AIMIM assault Hindu women, forcefully clim ownership of their farmland, video viral

On Sunday, 8th December, the Maharashtra Police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district filed a police complaint against two individuals identified as Afsar Pathan and Salim Sayyed and three other unidentified women for forcefully claiming the ownership rights of land belonging to Hindus and assaulting the Hindu women.

As per the FIR copy obtained by OpIndia, the incident happened on 8th December when the Hindu women were working with lentil crops on their 2-acre disputed farmland. The accused persons with their claimed wives arrived in the fields and began abusing the Hindu women claiming that the land on which the women were working belonged to them.

The complainant in the FIR mentioned that the land in the subject is yet to be transferred in the name of the victim’s family. However, the accused from nowhere began claiming the ownership of the land. “It is because of this that the land has not yet been transferred in our name and the case in the administration office stands pending. But this is our land. Pathan and Sayyed have no take in this,” the Hindu complainant’s family stated in the FIR.

As per the report, the women in the burqa who accompanied the accused men slapped the Hindu women and abused them. Meanwhile, the accused persons used the sticks to physically assault the women. The men also threatened the Hindu ladies and asked them to vacate the premises. As per the Sudarshan news, the accused persons are closely associated with the AIMIM party.

The FIR against the accused persons has been filed under sections 118(1), 189(2), 191(2), 191(3), 190, 115(2), 352, 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita, 2024 and sections 3(2)(va), 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the SC/ST Act. So far no arrests have been made. Further probe is underway.