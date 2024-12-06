Over a year after an NRI businessman was killed in Kerala, the investigation revealed that an occult gang was behind the murder for 4,768 grams of gold. As per police, the gang led by a woman named Shameema, a self-proclaimed jinn, killed MC Gafoor in April 2023 in Kasargod, Kerala. Her gang used to cheat people in the name of black magic. The authorities eventually revealed the conspiracy after 20 months.

Police have now arrested 4 people including Shameema K H (38) also known as ‘Jinnumma’ along with her second husband Ubaise T M (38), Asneefa P M (34) and Ayesha A (40), all from Vidyanagar.

According to media reports, Gafoor, an NRI resident of Poochakkad in Kasaragod, died on 13th April last year at 5:30 am on a Friday during the Islamic holy month of Ramazan and his body was found inside the house the next day. His family members considered it a natural death and buried him. Gafoor owned 4 supermarkets in UAE.

His family did not doubt anything because the incident transpired during Ramazan. However, when the grieving family sat down after the funeral, they remembered that he had borrowed gold from all his family, including his daughters. They then searched for the gold but did not find it. They knew that he would not pledge the gold as he was not facing any financial trouble. Therefore, the family got suspicious and began to have reservations about Shameema, who lived in their village.

Shameema alias ‘Jinnumma’ had earlier visited the house to take care of Gafoor’s ailing wife. Initially, the family lodged a theft case against her, but later they lodged an FIR alleging murder. After the complaint, the police exhumed the body from the grave and conducted a post-mortem which confirmed that Gafoor was killed. His family members were completely convinced that Shameema was responsible but the police could not find any evidence.

Notably, some people had found the behaviour of the gang members after the death suspicious, like Ubaise’s presence during Gafoor’s last rites of washing even though he was not a relative or close neighbour, but they refrained from speaking out for fear of ‘Jinnumma’.

After it was found that Gafoor was killed, a police investigator began a thorough inquiry into the matter after a year and found out about Shameema and her gang. The probe found that Shameema asked Gafoor to bring his family gold so she could double it using her black magic. But when he asked for the gold back, she killed him.

Police came to know that Shameema and the gang were selling gold in different parts of Kasargod and also discovered WhatsApp chats between Shameema and Gafoor which unveiled that he had given Rs 10 lakh and gold to her. The police then investigated further and learned that she had lured Gafoor to double his gold and claimed that she could do it with black magic. He had collected gold from all his relatives and handed it over to her.

However, she decided to kill him when he demanded his gold back. She arrived at her his on he night of 13 April 2023 to perform the black magic on the gold. But during the ritual, Shameema’s husband Ubaise killed him by slamming his head on the wall. The couple along with Asneefa and Ayesha then destroyed all evidence of the murder and left the place with the dead body lying in the house.

Shameema even came back to the house in the morning after the body was discovered. The police have now arrested the four and registered a case of murder and destruction of evidence. She has also been caught in other crimes earlier including a sextortion case in 2013.

Police also found that she was using a Brezza car purchased by a man from Chattanchal in Udma on loan. The police suspect that person is also a victim of Shameema. However, the man had stopped paying EMIs for some time, but the outstanding amount of around ₹9 lakh was paid after the death of Gafoor.

Police also found that Shameema was selling an amulet made of paper with an Arabic inscription for ₹55,000 a piece. The people of her village are quite afraid of Shameema because of her claims of having black magic powers.