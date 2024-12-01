Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has warned students against raising slogans or organizing protests without prior permission from university authorities, saying “disciplinary” action would be taken against “erring” students.

In an office memorandum dated November 29, the university reminded students that protests, especially those targeting constitutional dignitaries or law enforcement agencies, are not permitted without formal consent.

This order came in response to the protest by students during which slogans were raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The university emphasized that any such activities are not aligned with its academic environment and must be avoided.

“It is once again reiterated for the information of all students of the University that no protests, dharnas, raising slogans against any constitutional dignitaries shall be allowed in any part of the University Campus, otherwise disciplinary action against such erring students shall be initiated as per provision of the University rules,” the memorandum said.

In response, the All India Students’ Association (AISA) has strongly condemned the move, accusing the university administration of succumbing to political pressure from the ruling regime.

“This directive is not merely an attack on students–it is an attack on the very essence of a university,” AISA said in a statement. The student body further alleged that the administration has become a “mouthpiece for the BJP-RSS agenda” and called on progressive forces to resist what it termed the “Sangh’s authoritarian grip” on the institution.

In the notice, the administration referenced a previous office order issued in August 2022, which outlined similar restrictions on student protests. “It is once again reiterated that no protests, dharnas, or slogans against any constitutional dignitaries shall be allowed in any part of the University Campus,” the notice read.

The university also warned of disciplinary action against students violating these guidelines, in accordance with, university rules. Faculty members and department heads have been instructed to communicate the directive to students under their purview.

Meanwhile, AISA called on students and democratic forces to unite against the order, pledging to reclaim the university’s autonomy and preserve its tradition of resistance.

“This is part of the Sangh’s larger agenda to strip universities of their autonomy and transform them into factories of conformity,” AISA said.

The group emphasized Jamia’s legacy of standing up to oppression, from its founding during the anti-colonial struggle to its role in opposing the CAA-NRC. “We will not let this legacy be hijacked by the Sangh’s foot soldiers in the administration,” AISA added.

