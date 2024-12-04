Following violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal during a mosque survey, District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya announced on Wednesday that 33 people have been sent to jail, and over 400 individuals have been identified.

Speaking to ANI, DM Pensiya urged people to avoid visiting the area until December 10.

“So far, 33 people have been sent to jail. Security remains in place in Sambhal, and full vigilance is being maintained. More than 400 individuals have been identified. We have requested everyone to refrain from visiting until December 10 due to the sensitivity of the situation,” he said.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) KK Bishnoi reassured that the situation in the area is currently peaceful.

“The administration and police have worked diligently to maintain peace since the incident occurred. Presently, 10 companies of PAC and RAF are deployed for daily patrolling and to ensure peace at key locations. In view of the District Magistrate’s order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), we appeal to public representatives to cooperate in maintaining peace until December 10. The situation will be reviewed after that date to determine whether normalcy has been restored, and further decisions will be taken accordingly,” SP Bishnoi said.

Earlier today, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other Congress leaders were stopped by police at the Ghazipur border while attempting to visit violence-hit Sambhal. The delegation subsequently returned to Delhi.

Commuters at the Ghazipur border raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday as traffic slowed due to barricades related to his attempted visit to Sambhal. A scuffle also broke out between Congress workers and commuters on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, causing massive traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi expressed his willingness to forgo his convoy and travel to Sambhal alone under police supervision. However, authorities advised him to return after a few days, a move he criticised as unconstitutional and a violation of the rights of the Leader of Opposition.

“We are trying to go to Sambhal, but the police are not allowing it. As Leader of the Opposition, I have the right to visit, but they are stopping me. I am willing to go alone or under police escort, but they refused. They asked us to return after a few days. This is a violation of the rights of the Leader of Opposition and the Constitution. We just want to visit Sambhal, meet the people, and see what happened. My constitutional right is being denied. This is the new India–a country undermining the Constitution and eroding Ambedkar’s legacy. We will continue to fight,” Rahul Gandhi said.



