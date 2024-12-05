Thursday, December 5, 2024
HomeNews ReportsTelangana: Locals raise Rs 3.75 crore to restore 1000-year-old Shiva temple after govt officials...
News Reports
Updated:

Telangana: Locals raise Rs 3.75 crore to restore 1000-year-old Shiva temple after govt officials repeatedly deny their requests

The locals handled everything themselves, from funding almost Rs 3.75 crore to hiring heritage specialists from Tamil Nadu to carry out the task

OpIndia Staff
Image from The Times of India
Image via The Times of India

Over 1,000 residents of Warangal’s Atmakur hamlet, have come together to repair an 11th-century temple that had been abandoned for many years, reported The Times of India. Last month, the resurrected “Panchakuta Shivalayam” was officially opened. Locals believe after visiting the temple, couples who want children are granted their wish. V Buchi Reddy, chairman of Panchakuta Shivalayam informed, “Over 100 people come to pray here every day. Yet, it had been in a deplorable state. So, we decided to refurbish it.” He added that this is the only Panchakuta Shiva temple in Telangana.

The locals handled everything themselves, from funding almost Rs 3.75 crore to hiring heritage specialists from Tamil Nadu to carry out the task. Additionally, 200 residents of the nearby villages of Gudepadh, Thirumalagiri and Peddapuram provided financial assistance. Furthermore, “well-wishers” from the local Muslim and Christian groups also contributed and the temple also received a substantial donation of Rs 30 lakh from a villager who is now residing in Hyderabad.

P Raju, ex-sarpanch of Atmakur expressed, “Every home in Atmakur paid between Rs 2,000 and Rs 15 lakh.” He explained that after the state’s archaeology and endowments departments ignored their pleas, they decided to take matters into their own hands. Buchi Reddy voiced, “We raised the issue with them on many occasions. But they cited fund crunch for not restoring the structure. Since we were adamant, they eventually granted us permission to independently restore it after seeking all necessary permissions.”

It took more than 18 months for a group of 20 expert artisans to finish the restoration. Rethinavelu K, an architect from Madurai, was in charge of the project. “Craftsmen from Karaikudi, Sivaganga district, who previously worked on the Yadadri temple, studied the temple’s architectural layout. They meticulously reconstructed five pillars and the roof using identical stones, employing tools such as chisels and blades,” he revealed.

The actions of the people were also praised by state officials. Senior official from the Telangana archaeology department stated, “Seven years ago, when locals sought assistance for temple restoration, we had to decline due to lack of funds. Subsequently, the villagers took initiative by raising funds from their community and neighbouring villages. I was quite pleased to observe that they had successfully restored the temple to its authentic state.”

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Children found living in toilets in Chhattisgarh’s residential school for tribals, minister angry over ‘allowing camera’

OpIndia Staff -
A team led by the Assistant Commissioner Tribal Development Branch has been dispatched to probe the matter.
News Reports

Former IAS Anil Swarup publishes flawed analysis comparing GDP per capita with personal wealth, Sucheta Dalal amplifies the same, deletes post after backlash

OpIndia Staff -
The flawed ‘analysis’ by Anil Swarup was amplified by veteran business journalist Sucheta Dalal who in an X post published on 4th December said, “Some perspective for those wearing saffron tinted glasses. Try thinking when you cheer a govt that kills faith in institutions/regulators (SEBI), makes it hard to reclaim your own money (@authorityiepf @socialepfo @RBI), extracts 18% GST on essentials!”

As Muhammad Yunus and his govt accuse India of spreading propaganda, read how the interim govt is encouraging violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi raises the issue of OCCRP targeting India in parliament, chairman Dhankhar says we can’t allow deep state to make us...

‘Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq himself was driving the Scorpio that killed a man’: On victim family’s complain, Sambhal SP launches probe

Brian Thompson, CEO of USA’s biggest health insurance company UnitedHealth assasinated outside New York hotel

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Children found living in toilets in Chhattisgarh’s residential school for tribals, minister angry over ‘allowing camera’

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala BJP Vice President criticises Assam govt for banning beef in public places, claims beef comes from buffaloes and bulls, not cows

ANI -

Former IAS Anil Swarup publishes flawed analysis comparing GDP per capita with personal wealth, Sucheta Dalal amplifies the same, deletes post after backlash

OpIndia Staff -

As Muhammad Yunus and his govt accuse India of spreading propaganda, read how the interim govt is encouraging violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

Rukma Rathore -

Bihar: Inspector Balal Khan demands sexual favors from a woman in need of help, threatens to send her to jail, video viral

OpIndia Staff -

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi raises the issue of OCCRP targeting India in parliament, chairman Dhankhar says we can’t allow deep state to make us...

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh HC commutes death sentence of man convicted of rape and murder of 7-year-old girl, says ‘convict belongs to backward community, reformation can’t be...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq himself was driving the Scorpio that killed a man’: On victim family’s complain, Sambhal SP launches probe

OpIndia Staff -

Brian Thompson, CEO of USA’s biggest health insurance company UnitedHealth assasinated outside New York hotel

OpIndia Staff -

Sambhal temple-mosque dispute: Advocate Commission to submit survey report in sealed envelope by 8th December

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com