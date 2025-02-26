Sunday, June 1, 2025
HomeNews ReportsJammu and Kashmir: Terrorists open fire at an Army vehicle in Rajouri
News Reports
Updated:

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists open fire at an Army vehicle in Rajouri

Last week, In a significant success against anti-national elements, security forces busted a militant hideout in the Simbli Shajroo area of Mahore in Reasi district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

ANI
Jammu and Kashmir terror attack
Representative Image (Source: The Tribune)

Terrorists opened fire at an army vehicle in the Sunderbani Sector area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, officials said.

There have been no reports of any casualties in the incident.

Further details are awaited into the matter.

Last week, In a significant success against anti-national elements, security forces busted a militant hideout in the Simbli Shajroo area of Mahore in Reasi district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a well-coordinated search operation was launched, leading to the recovery of four magazines, 268 rounds of AK-47 rifle ammunition, four UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launchers), and four packets of detonators.

The successful operation is a major setback to militant activities in the region and highlights the unwavering commitment of security forces to ensuring peace and security.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com