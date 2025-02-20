Wednesday, May 14, 2025
HomeNews ReportsNashik court sentences Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate and his brother to two years in...
CrimeLawNews Reports
Updated:

Nashik court sentences Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate and his brother to two years in 1995 forgery case

Former Minister Tukaram Dighole had filed a petition against the Kotake brothers, alleging that they misrepresented their income to purchase a house under the government's quota in 1995.

ANI

Nashik District Court on Thursday sentenced Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate and his brother Sunil Kotake to two years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each in a forgery case.

The verdict was delivered in a case dating back to 1995, where the brothers were accused of document forgery and fraud related to government housing scheme.

Former Minister Tukaram Dighole had filed a petition against the Kotake brothers, alleging that they misrepresented their income to purchase a house under the government’s quota in 1995.

The complaint was lodged at the Government Wada police station in Nashik. The case has been in court since 1997, with the court now delivering its final decision.

According to case details, between 1995 and 1997, Manikrao Kokate and his brother Sunil Kokate obtained flats under a government housing scheme by falsely claiming low income and stating that they did not own any property. However, subsequent investigation raised concerns about irregularities in their claims.

A case was registered under Section 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged documents), and 467 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the allegations.

There were four accused in the case, including the Kokate brothers and two others. However, the court did not sentence the other two accused.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Adani Vidya Mandir Ahmedabad ranked among top schools in the country by the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training

ANI -

Chinese official media calls Pakistan’s fake claim of destroying India’s S-400 system in Adampur a ‘tech breakthrough’, day after PM Modi posed with the...

OpIndia Staff -

After pro-Pakistan ‘Aman ki Asha’, liberals are simping over Turkey since Indians are giving boycott calls against Turkey and Azerbaijan

Shraddha Pandey -

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited registers ₹3,977 crore profit in January-March 2025 quarter, annual profit goes up by 10% reaching ₹8,364 crore

ANI -

All zoos and safari parks in Uttar Pradesh temporarily closed after tigress Shakti dies from Avian influenza in Gorakhpur zoo

ANI -

Yasin Malik’s wife wanted his release in exchange of BSF jawan Pakistan was forced to free: Semi-nude artist Mushaal Mullick’s rant goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Amid calls to boycott Turkey over support to Pakistan, X account of Turkish news broadcaster ‘TRT World’ withheld in India

ANI -

No, Mr Trump, India won’t have dinner with Pakistan just because you want it to, global powers no longer take orders from Washington DC

Sanghamitra -

Trump brazens out $400 million Boeing 747-8 ‘gift’ from the Qatar royal family to be used as Air Force One, brushes off criticism and...

OpIndia Staff -

Chief of Defence Staff along with chiefs of three services provide perspective on success of Operation Sindoor during deliberation with Veterans and Think Tanks

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com