Nashik District Court on Thursday sentenced Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate and his brother Sunil Kotake to two years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each in a forgery case.

The verdict was delivered in a case dating back to 1995, where the brothers were accused of document forgery and fraud related to government housing scheme.

Former Minister Tukaram Dighole had filed a petition against the Kotake brothers, alleging that they misrepresented their income to purchase a house under the government’s quota in 1995.

The complaint was lodged at the Government Wada police station in Nashik. The case has been in court since 1997, with the court now delivering its final decision.

According to case details, between 1995 and 1997, Manikrao Kokate and his brother Sunil Kokate obtained flats under a government housing scheme by falsely claiming low income and stating that they did not own any property. However, subsequent investigation raised concerns about irregularities in their claims.

A case was registered under Section 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged documents), and 467 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the allegations.

There were four accused in the case, including the Kokate brothers and two others. However, the court did not sentence the other two accused.

