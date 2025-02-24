Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav over his “Faaltu hai kumbh” remarks and said that those who believe in “jungle raj hate our heritage and faith”, and expressed confidence that the people of Bihar will not forgive those who speak ill of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

While addressing a rally in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, he highlighted the significance of the ‘Mahakumbh of Unity’, currently underway in Prayagraj. He emphasised that this celebration represents the largest gathering of India’s faith, unity, and harmony, with more attendees than Europe’s entire population taking a holy dip.

“More people than the entire population of Europe have taken a holy dip in this Mahakumbh. However, those from the ‘jungle raj’ are criticising this sacred event. Those who are against the Ram temple are seizing every chance to slander the Mahakumbh. I am confident that the people of Bihar will never forgive those who speak ill of this sacred occasion,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi said that the ‘Mahakumbh of Unity’ is currently underway in Prayagraj. It represents the largest celebration of India’s faith, unity, and harmony.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the BJP-led NDA government’s commitment to preserving India’s glorious heritage and building a glorious future.

“The BJP-led NDA government is working together to preserve India’s glorious heritage and build a glorious future. But these people of jungle raj hate our heritage, our faith,” added the Prime Minister.

This comes after Lalu Yadav, on February 16, 2025, had said, “Kumbh ka kahan koi matlab hai. Faaltu hai kumbh (Kumbh has no meaning. Kumbh is useless),” while answering his suggestion regarding crowd management for the Mahakumbh after Railway’s mismanagement led to the stampede at the New Delhi railway station that claimed the lives of at least 18 people.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also released the 19th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which will transfer approximately Rs 22,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of 9.8 crore farmers.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the rally.

After releasing the instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, PM Modi said, “At this time, preparations for Maha Shivratri are also going on at this holy land of Baba Ajaibinath.In such a sacred time, I have the privilege of sending another instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi to crores of farmers in the country. Nearly Rs 22 thousand crores have reached the accounts of farmers across the country with just one click.”

“As soon as I clicked the button, I noticed the farmers even sitting over here checking their mobile phones and a spark shot up in their eyes,” he added.

“It is a great fortune to come to this land of Mandaraachal during the time of Mahakumbh. This land has faith, heritage and the potential of a developed India. This is the land of martyr Tilka Manjhi and is also a Silk City,” said PM Modi praising the state.

PM Modi said that Viksit Bharat has four pillars: the poor, the farmers, the women, and the youth!

He said that the NDA government prioritises farmer welfare at the Centre or in the state.

He emphasised the NDA government’s commitment to farmer welfare, citing the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which has credited around Rs1,600 crore to over 75 lakh farmer families in Bihar.

“Today the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana includes over 75 lakh farmer families as beneficiaries from Bihar itself. In their accounts, around 1600 crore rupees have been credited to their accounts. I congratulate them on this,” he said.

“A farmer needs good seeds for farming, adequate and cheap fertilisers, irrigation facilities, protection of animals from diseases and protection from losses during disasters. Earlier, farmers used to be surrounded by crises regarding all these aspects. Those who can eat animal feed can never change these conditions. The NDA government has changed these conditions,” said PM Modi.

Taking a jab at the Congress and RJD, PM Modi highlighted the stark contrast between the current government’s efforts and the past regimes, emphasising that while the Congress and the “Jungle Raj” government had allocated a meagre budget for agriculture, the NDA government has already transferred far more money into farmers’ bank accounts.

He asserted that only a government truly committed to farmers’ welfare could achieve such feats, not those plagued by corruption.

PM Modi pointed out that, unlike previous governments, the NDA ensured farmers weren’t left to face the challenges of natural disasters like hailstorms, floods, and droughts on their own.

He recalled the creation of the PM Phasal Bima Yojana in 2014, which has provided farmers with Rs. 1.75 lakh crore in claims during disasters.

He also noted the increase in India’s agricultural exports, which has led to better prices for farmers’ produce.

Highlighting the growing global recognition of Indian crops, he mentioned Bihar’s Makhana, which he described as a “superfood” now ready for international markets.

“When the Congress, Jungle Raj wale were in power, they had kept the total budget for agriculture, we have already sent many times more money than that in the bank accounts of you farmers. No corrupt person can do this work, only the government can do it which is dedicated to farmers’ welfare,” he said.

“Whether Congress or Jungle Raj, the difficulties of farmers do not make any difference. These people used to leave farmers to endure for themselves in times of rain, hailstorms and drought. In 2014, when you blessed the NDA, the BJP-led NDA made PM Phasal Bima Yojana for the farmers during natural calamities. To increase the incomes of the small farmers, NDA is encouraging Animal husbandry,” he said.

The Prime Minister also announced the formation of a Makhana Board to support farmers and promote Bihar’s Makhana, a “superfood” now ready for international markets. His vision is to have Indian-grown products featured in kitchens around the world.

Adding further, PM Modi said, “In the past years, due to the efforts of the government, India’s agricultural exports have increased a lot.

Due to this, farmers have started getting higher prices for their produce. There are many agricultural products whose export has started for the first time. Now, it is the turn of Makhana from Bihar. This is a superfood, which now has to be delivered to the world markets. Therefore, in this year’s budget, an announcement has been made to form a Makhana Board for Makhana farmers.”

“My dream is that there should be some product grown by Indian farmers in every kitchen of the world,” said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi shared that this year’s budget continues to push forward his vision for farmers’ welfare, with the introduction of the ‘PM Dhan Dhanya Yojana.’

This initiative will identify 100 districts across the country with the lowest crop production and launch special campaigns to boost farming in these areas.

He also celebrated the achievement of a significant milestone, revealing that the government had set a target to create 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) across the country, and this goal has now been accomplished.

PM Modi proudly announced that Bihar will host the 10,000th FPO, which will focus on crops such as maize, bananas, and paddy.

He said that the FPO has been registered in Khagaria district, marking an important step in supporting farmers and strengthening regional agricultural practices.

A huge crowd had turned up at the rally to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana, a Central Sector Scheme launched on February 24 2019, provides annual financial assistance of Rs. 6,000 per eligible farmer family. So far, more than Rs 3.46 lakh crore have been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmer families in the country through 18 installments.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020.

