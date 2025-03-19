Janata Dal (Secular) MLA MT Krishnappa stirred controversy in the Karnataka State Assembly on Tuesday (17th March) after he demanded that the Congress government in the state should distribute two liquor bottles for free to all men every week. The MLA said that just like how the state government is giving ₹2,000 per month to every woman using taxpayer’s money, it should provide free liquor bottles to every man.

“You (state government) are giving women Rs 2,000 per month, free electricity and free bus travel. Anyway, it is our money. So, those who drink should be given two bottles of liquor, free every week. Let them drink. What is wrong with that?…” the MLA said.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: In the state assembly yesterday, JD(S) MLA MT Krishnappa said, "You (state government) are giving women Rs 2,000 per month, free electricity and free bus travel. Anyway, it is our money. So, those who drink should be given two bottles of liquor free… pic.twitter.com/sahRddxZ1C — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2025

Not stopping at that, Krishnappa claimed that several legislators themselves consume alcohol. Women MLAs present in the assembly lashed out at Krishnappa for generalising and ignoring the presence of women MLAs who do not drink.

Krishnappa made the remarks during a discussion in the assembly regarding the state government’s welfare schemes and the state government’s decision to hike the excise revenue target from ₹36,500 crore to ₹40,000. His statement drew criticism from Congress leaders including Energy Minister KJ George who said, “You win the election, form the government, and do this. We are trying to make people drink less”.

The statement was also condemned by the Assembly speaker UT Khader who replied, “Without giving bottles, we are already struggling. What will happen if we give them liquor for free?”

The opposition has been attacking the state government for the latter’s freebie schemes which have put the state under huge financial burden. Recently, the Karnataka State Road Corporation (KSRTC) sought a bank loan of about Rs 624 crore to clear its arrears including statutory dues like provident fund (PF) and fuel payments. The KSRTC is facing a financial crunch two years after the state government announced free bus ride services for women.