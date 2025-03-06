Monday, June 9, 2025
HomeNews ReportsNigerian military attacks the office of electricity supply company after their power supply was...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Nigerian military attacks the office of electricity supply company after their power supply was disconnected due to unpaid bills

Videos of the incident show uniformed army personnel carrying weapons forcibly entering the company's office disrupting the company's operations.

OpIndia Staff
Ikeja Electric Head Office

Some Nigerian army personnel reportedly attacked the head office of an electricity supply company named Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) located at Ago Palace Way in the Okota area of Isolo, Lagos on Thursday (6th March) after the electricity supply to their air force base was disconnected due to unpaid bills. Videos of the incident show uniformed army personnel carrying weapons forcibly entering the company’s office and disrupting the company’s operations.

The armed personnel assaulted the staff and forced them to kneel. The incident has instilled fear in the staff members some of whom decided to avoid going to the office. “I have been trying to reach our managers. Their numbers have been unreachable, and most likely, they have been attacked by military groups. This is unheard of, unlawful, and disgraceful that the military can invade the offices of companies in civil society,” an employee was quoted as saying by the Guardian. It is being said that tensions may escalate between the company and the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base after the incident. The operations at the company’s office were suspended following the incident.

As per reports, the company disconnected the power supply to the Nigerian Air Force base in Ikeja two weeks ago due to unpaid electricity bills which amounted to millions of naira. The power cut compromised the safety and security of the Air Force Base. Besides, the cooling systems in the warehouse of the base became dysfunctional due to a power cut causing the risk of rising temperatures in the warehouse in which high-calibre armaments were kept.

An agreement was reportedly signed between the Nigerian Air Force and the electricity company to pay a monthly sum of ₦60 million for 10-12 hours of electricity supply in a day. The company alleged that the air force violated the agreement while the latter denied the allegation.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

World Malayalee Council promotes tourism in Azerbaijan, which stood with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, after Afridi was welcomed by another Kerala group in Dubai

OpIndia Staff -
The World Malayalee Council (WMC), an organization representing the global Malayali diaspora, has sparked controversy by announcing its 2025 Global Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan
News Reports

Bangladeshi man who participated in ‘student protests’ turns out to be a voter in West Bengal, has connections with TMC, accused claims innocence

OpIndia Staff -
"He (Newton Das) must be a voter in Bangladesh. He was born there. He had come to India after Covid-19 outbreak to settle some land disputes. I do not know where he lives now. I don't know how he became a voter here," the accused's brother Tapas Das told TV9 Bangla.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant assures that Medical College CMO won’t be suspended after health minister’s suspension order triggers protests and outrage: Here is what...

Congress govt in Karnataka gave green signal to RCB felicitation ceremony at Vidhan Soudha, letter shows DCP had warned against it

Honeymoon turns into disaster: How Indore couple’s visit to Meghalaya became a tale of tragedy – husband found dead, wife suspected to be trafficked...

The forgotten ‘My Lai episode’ of India: Remembering the 1980 Mandai massacre, when Bengali Hindu refugees were brutally killed by violent tribal mobs

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Hashtag #ArrestAarfaKhanam continues to trend on top after Congress leader Aarfa Khanam promoted cow slaughter on Eid-Al-Adha

OpIndia Staff -

FIR filed against HDFC Bank MD and CEO by Lilavati Hospital Trust over loan default case, bank says earlier legal actions including minority rights...

ANI -

World Malayalee Council promotes tourism in Azerbaijan, which stood with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, after Afridi was welcomed by another Kerala group in Dubai

OpIndia Staff -

Israel vows to prevent Greta Thunberg’s boat from reaching Gaza, defence minister tells ‘anti-Semitic Greta and her fellow Hamas propaganda spokespeople’ to turn back

OpIndia Staff -

DRDO’s Vehicle R&D unit transfers technologies of nine defence systems to 10 industries from public and private sector

OpIndia Staff -

Canadian investigative journalist assaulted by Khalistan supporters in Vancouver, warns of rising extremism

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladeshi man who participated in ‘student protests’ turns out to be a voter in West Bengal, has connections with TMC, accused claims innocence

OpIndia Staff -

Two Hindu girls, who went missing from their homes in Delhi, found at Haridwar railway station with two Muslim men

OpIndia Staff -

What is the Nepal-Patanjali land deal in which 93 people including ex-Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal have been booked for corruption

OpIndia Staff -

Goa CM Pramod Sawant assures that Medical College CMO won’t be suspended after health minister’s suspension order triggers protests and outrage: Here is what...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com