Nigerian military attacks the office of electricity supply company after their power supply was disconnected due to unpaid bills

Some Nigerian army personnel reportedly attacked the head office of an electricity supply company named Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) located at Ago Palace Way in the Okota area of Isolo, Lagos on Thursday (6th March) after the electricity supply to their air force base was disconnected due to unpaid bills. Videos of the incident show uniformed army personnel carrying weapons forcibly entering the company’s office and disrupting the company’s operations.

🚨 BREAKING: Nigerian Military Storms Ikeja Electric Offices in Lagos



Shocking footage captures armed military personnel storming Ikeja Electric offices, forcing staff to kneel, assaulting workers, and crippling operations. The incident unfolded at the Okota office, with a… pic.twitter.com/5AshCZxzA4 — The Guardian Nigeria (@GuardianNigeria) March 6, 2025

The armed personnel assaulted the staff and forced them to kneel. The incident has instilled fear in the staff members some of whom decided to avoid going to the office. “I have been trying to reach our managers. Their numbers have been unreachable, and most likely, they have been attacked by military groups. This is unheard of, unlawful, and disgraceful that the military can invade the offices of companies in civil society,” an employee was quoted as saying by the Guardian. It is being said that tensions may escalate between the company and the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base after the incident. The operations at the company’s office were suspended following the incident.

As per reports, the company disconnected the power supply to the Nigerian Air Force base in Ikeja two weeks ago due to unpaid electricity bills which amounted to millions of naira. The power cut compromised the safety and security of the Air Force Base. Besides, the cooling systems in the warehouse of the base became dysfunctional due to a power cut causing the risk of rising temperatures in the warehouse in which high-calibre armaments were kept.

An agreement was reportedly signed between the Nigerian Air Force and the electricity company to pay a monthly sum of ₦60 million for 10-12 hours of electricity supply in a day. The company alleged that the air force violated the agreement while the latter denied the allegation.