A group of Muslims that had gathered to protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill in a mosque in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, on Friday (28th March), fought violently among themselves because of a disagreement over wearing a black band during the protests.

As per reports, on the day of the incident, Shakil Ahmad, president of the Muslim Festival Committee, had an argument with one Syed Sawesh Ali during ‘Zohar’ prayers in Makbara mosque, Begamganj, around 1 pm over the wearing of black armbands as part of the protest. Soon, two groups of Muslims, out of which one was wearing a black armband and the other was not, started fighting. The situation escalated, and violent clashes broke out between the groups. Weapons, including knives and sticks, were used in the clashes, leaving several people seriously injured who had to be hospitalised.

“At around 1 pm, during ‘Zohar’ prayers, a dispute broke out between Shakil Ahmad, president of the Muslim Festival Committee, and one Syed Sawesh Ali over wearing the black armband as part of the protest. It resulted in a clash in which knives were used, leading to blood spilling on the mosque floor, which delayed the prayers by an hour,” said Sub Inspector Rajkumar Singh Choudhary. Some arrests have been made by the police in connection with the violence.

The demonstrations were organised a day after the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) urged all Muslims across the country to attend the Alvida Jumma prayers wearing black armbands. The AIMPLB claimed that the Central government’s Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 will result in Muslims losing control over their religious institutions, including mosques, dargahs, madrassas, and graveyards. Responding to AIMPLB’s call for protests, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi also offered the Friday prayers in Hyderabad wearing a black armband. However, some Muslim Maulanas were opposed to wearing the black armbands.

Lashing out at the Centre over the Waqf amendment bill, Owaisi supported the protests and accused the central government of unfairly targeting Muslim institutions. “I am wearing this black band against the Waqf bill. Through this Waqf bill, Narendra Modi is shooting at our chests, our integrity, our mosques, our dargahs and khanqahs. You tell me, when in Hindu temples only a Hindu can manage the temple affairs, then how can a non-Muslim become a member of the management in our mosques?” he said.