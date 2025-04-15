On 14th April, Karnataka Police arrested 32-year-old former Davangere municipal corporator and Congress leader Ahammad Kabir Khan for inciting mass violence over the recently amended Waqf Act. Khan’s video had gone viral on 8th April, where he was seen inciting Muslims to indulge in violence and rioting as a form of protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. He called on Muslim youth to take to the streets, destroy public property, and “sacrifice lives” as part of the protest against the legislation.

“Let 8–10 die in every town” – A chilling call to chaos

Kabir Khan’s provocative speech sparked nationwide outrage. It was recorded at an undisclosed location and went viral on 8th April. In the two-minute video, Khan dismissed the notion of “peaceful protests” as useless and said, “Holding banners and submitting petitions won’t help. Set fire to buses and trains, let a few people sacrifice their lives.”

He continued to say, “There must be sacrifice; in every town, 8–10 people must die. There must be 50–100 cases filed; all this must happen.” Khan is a resident of Azad Nagar in Davangere district, Karnataka. He also claimed that such violence should not be spontaneous but thoroughly planned. He said, “This isn’t something to be done casually – it must be planned. Heads must be broken, and everything must be destroyed. Do whatever you must, the Waqf will stand with you.”

After the video went viral, he switched off his phone and went into hiding. Azad Nagar police took suo motu cognisance of the video, and an FIR was registered, leading to a manhunt. Following the arrest, he was presented before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

Content of FIR

OpIndia accessed a copy of the FIR registered against Khan. It was registered on the complaint of police constable Venkatesha under Sections 3(5), 352, 353(1)(b), 353(1)(c), 353(2), and 54 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on 8th April 2025.

The FIR stated that in the viral video, Khan expressed strong opposition to the Waqf Bill 2025. He was heard saying that holding protests and submitting petitions to Deputy Commissioners or the Chief Minister is of no use. Instead, he asserted that Muslims must be ready to make sacrifices and declared that there must be deaths in every town.

He insisted that in each locality, 8–10 individuals must be ready to lay down their lives and that fifty to a hundred cases should be filed. According to him, only such measures will bring about change. He continued by calling for organised violence. He stated that buses and trains must be burnt and that people must descend onto the streets in anger.

He further added that heads must be broken and that such actions cannot be random but should be meticulously planned. He emphasised that those participating should not wait for instructions or leadership, asserting that no real leaders exist in this country anymore. He claimed that if there were true leaders, the Bill would not have passed, and that only through bloodshed and sacrifice can it be reversed.

He urged his followers to act regardless of the consequences, encouraging them to be fearless in the face of police action. Khan declared that it is not enough to simply protest or shout slogans — there must be actual destruction. He concluded by assuring that the Waqf will stand in support of those who participate in such acts, and that people should do whatever is necessary to express their anger, even if it means burning and destroying everything in sight.

Police issue public warning

After the video went viral, authorities appealed to citizens not to circulate the video or any related inflammatory content. Davangere police issued a public advisory stating, “Strict legal action will be taken against those who forward or share provocative material concerning the Waqf Bill or other sensitive issues.”

Further investigation into the matter is underway.