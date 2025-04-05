Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday confirmed that the party will not approach the Supreme Court against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, indicating that the matter is closed as far as the party is concerned.

Speaking to the media, Raut said, “No. We have done our work. We have said what we had to say and made our decision. This file is closed for us now,” Raut said.

This comes after Raut, on Friday, strongly criticised the Waqf Amendment Bill passed by the Parliament, calling it a move akin to trade or business rather than a genuine effort to protect Muslim interests

Addressing a press conference, Raut alleged that the government’s focus was more on acquiring valuable Waqf properties and land, estimated to be worth around Rs 2 lakh crore, than on safeguarding the welfare of Muslims.

Earlier on Friday, several political leaders approached the Supreme Court against the Waqf Amendment Bill.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi moved the Supreme Court.

Congress leader Mohammad Jawed also challenged the Bill in the Supreme Court.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan approached the Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday, challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The Bill passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha now awaits President Droupadi Murmu’s assent to become an Act.

Rajya Sabha sat beyond Thursday midnight to pass the legislation. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed.”

Lok Sabha, which took up discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, passed it past midnight after a marathon debate with 288 MPs voting in favour of the Bill while 232 against it.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India.

The bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)