On 20th April, a tense standoff occurred between Hindus and the Wadala police over a Ram Navami procession. The situation escalated and there were allegations of the police using excessive force. Around 30 attendees of the procession were detained by the police. However, later the procession was allowed to proceed. The incident occurred as the Hindu organisations had reportedly tried to take out the procession even after permission was denied by the police.

Why are Hindus being treated like this?? The rest of India we see many videos but this video is from Wadala, Mumbai. They just wanted peaceful Shobha Yatra possession of Ram Navami but it was denied two times. Why? And… pic.twitter.com/qq04dz1y4G — Harshal Mantri – हर्षल मंत्री (Modi Ka Parivar) (@HarshalMantri) April 20, 2025

The procession was organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its associated organisations. It began from Shri Bhole Mandir and proceeded to Hanuman Tekdi Mandir in Wadala. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg stated that there was permission for the procession to be taken out on 6th April, the day of Ram Navami. However, no fresh approval was granted to the Hindu groups for the 20th April procession.

Despite the lack of permission, Hindu activists gathered in large numbers and tried to take out the procession, leading to police intervention. While the organisers accused the police of using a lathi-charge against them, the police denied the allegations.

‘Permission was denied at the last minute’

VHP activists stated that the rally had been planned well in advance and that they had sought formal permission via proper channels. However, they said that clearance was withheld at the eleventh hour without proper justification, which led to hundreds of Hindu activists gathering regardless.

Several videos of the incident went viral on social media, where Hindu activists were seen getting into a minor scuffle with the police who had come to stop the procession. At least six Hindu activists were reportedly injured.

Slogans, arrests and a sit-in

As the procession was stopped by the police, around a thousand Hindus gathered outside the Wadala police station and raised slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”. They demanded the release of detained attendees, as at least 30 of them were taken into custody for attempting to carry out the procession without approval. Among the detained were local leaders and activists of Hindu organisations like VHP and Bajrang Dal.

The sit-in protest continued for over an hour. They recited the Hanuman Chalisa and refused to disperse until their demands were heard. Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha intervened and arrived at the police station to mediate.

Procession later allowed to proceed

After hours of negotiations, permission was granted to resume the procession. Over 1,000 Hindu devotees took part and the procession moved under heavy security without any further disruptions. Additional police force was deployed in Wadala to ensure peace.