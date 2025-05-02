Friday, May 2, 2025
IBM, TCS, and Andhra Government to launch India’s largest quantum computer at upcoming Quantum Valley Tech Park in Amaravati

According to TCS, anchored by IBM's next-generation Quantum System Two with a powerful 156-qubit Heron processor, this initiative marks a pivotal step in India's ambition to become a global quantum powerhouse.

ANI

IBM, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and the Government of Andhra Pradesh have announced plans to deploy the country’s largest quantum computer at the newly planned Quantum Valley Tech Park in Amaravati.

The Quantum Valley Tech Park will be the first of its kind in India and aims to serve as a national epicentre for quantum research, innovation, and application development.

The project aligns with the goals of India’s National Quantum Mission, which envisions the country as a global leader in quantum technologies over the next two decades.

TCS will partner with IBM to advance the development of quantum algorithms and real-world applications, supporting sectors such as life sciences, energy optimisation, materials science, sustainable manufacturing, cryptography, and supply chain resilience.

The partnership will focus on hybrid computing architectures that integrate quantum capabilities with classical computing platforms to solve intractable challenges currently beyond conventional systems.

Dr Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer at TCS, stated, “Hybrid architectures are the key to overcoming intractable computing challenges, with quantum computing serving as a catalyst. TCS’s Hybrid Computing strategy is creating what we believe is a breakthrough software layer that intelligently decomposes programs across current systems — CPUs, GPUs and emerging computing architectures — such as quantum.”

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said, “India’s National Quantum Mission is to make India a global hub in the quantum industry. Andhra Pradesh is set to lead the global quantum revolution, becoming the first state in the world to envision a dedicated Quantum Valley as the foundation of its future economy. With quantum computing poised to transform every major sector in the next 25 years, the state aims to be a first mover in harnessing this emerging frontier.”

IBM’s Vice President of Quantum, Jay Gambetta, added, “Our collaboration with TCS will help attract the country’s thriving ecosystem of developers, scientists, and industry experts to develop algorithms and applications.”

The tech park will offer industry members, academic researchers, and government agencies the opportunity to work directly with TCS and access IBM’s cloud-based quantum resources.

This initiative is expected to create high-end jobs, attract world-class talent, and draw global investments to India’s rapidly growing quantum ecosystem.

Once operational, the Quantum Valley Tech Park is poised to become a vital hub for quantum computing in Asia, positioning India at the forefront of global innovation in this next-generation technology space.

