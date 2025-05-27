In the past few weeks, several Indians who turned against their country and became spies for Pakistan have been caught by security agencies. The arrest of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, Devender Singh, Gazala and Yameen Mohammad, among others, reminded many of the betrayal India faced at the hands of disgraced diplomat Madhuri Gupta. All these cases are a reminder of how betrayal sometimes wears a very familiar face. However, this moment also calls for reflection on the opposite. It is time to remember those who crossed the same borders not to sell the country, but to serve it.

While some Indians handed secrets to Pakistan in exchange for money, imaginary love and what not, there was one man who lived inside Pakistan as their own for years and sent their secrets back to India, saving countless Indian lives. His name was Ravinder Kaushik. Known to the intelligence community as the “Black Tiger”, he did not just infiltrate, he transformed.

Kaushik became one of them. He learned to speak their language. He married a Pakistani girl. He even rose to the rank of a Major in their Army. While living an extremely risky life where his cover could have been blown at any moment, Kaushik sent India information that saved lives and foiled multiple enemy operations.

Ravinder Kaushik never asked for medals and did not expect a grand welcome home, he did not even expect public recognition of his services. He only wanted to serve his country, which he did silently and relentlessly.

It is very easy to name and shame those who betray their country. However, the names of those who served the nation are often forgotten with time. It is necessary to name and remember those heroes who gave up everything, even their names, for the country.

Ravinder Kaushik was not a character from a thriller, but a real life superhero. He was India’s real life invisible shield and his story must be told repeatedly. No matter how many times you have heard his name or read about him, Kaushik’s story must live forever, not for justice, but for memory.

The making of a spy – from theatre to the shadows

Sometimes, destiny does not arrive with drums beating loudly but walks into a college auditorium and sits quietly in the audience. In the case of Ravinder Kaushik, destiny watched him, a young man pretending to be a soldier on stage, very carefully.

Kaushik was born on 11th April 1952 in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. He grew up in a family where patriotism was not just a slogan, it was a habit. His father was an Air Force officer who lived through wars. When Kaushik was young, he listened, learned and dreamt of serving the country, just like his father.

It was not the battlefield that gave him the opportunity, but a college stage. He was studying commerce at SD Bihani PG College. However, he was more interested in theatre. Kaushik was not just an actor. He lived his roles, even though it was just a college theatre group. One day, he played an Indian officer captured by the Chinese who chooses death over betrayal. In the audience, there were students and among them were R&AW officials, disguised, while scouting for talent with a certain kind of courage.

They had found the zeal, attitude and patriotism in Ravinder Kaushik. After the performance, they quietly approached Kaushik. There was no drama, no cloak and dagger theatrics while recruiting him. It was a simple offer: serve your country, but you will never be seen again. Live as someone else. Die as someone else. And take every truth with you.

Kaushik did not blink an eye and said yes. In 1973, he left for Delhi and told his family that he had landed a job. In reality, he joined the Research and Analysis Wing, India’s foreign intelligence agency. For the next two years, Kaushik underwent intense and transformative training. He learned Urdu, studied Pakistan’s geography and culture. He practised Islamic rituals and even underwent circumcision. His original identity was slowly and systematically wiped out, not only from the system but from his personality itself.

By 1975, Ravinder Kaushik no longer existed on paper. He walked out of the training as Nabi Ahmed Shakir, a Muslim from Islamabad. By this time, Kaushik was fully equipped to blend into a world that would never suspect he was anything else.

What Kaushik was about to do had never been done before, and what he achieved became a legend which cannot be repeated.

Living the lie – from Karachi University to Pakistan Army

Kaushik, who was now Nabi Ahmed Shakir, arrived in Pakistan in 1975. Though from the outside he was a Muslim man from Islamabad, on the inside he was still Ravinder Kaushik, a patriotic Indian who was there to live behind the curtains and serve his country.

His first stop was Karachi University. He enrolled for an LLB. It was not just about education but about gaining credibility. He built a life that could withstand scrutiny. He debated, wrote exams and blended into the rhythms of Pakistani student life. Kaushik was a perfect student throughout, and no one doubted him. He even developed a new personality, one that would soon find its way into the Pakistani Army.

Once Kaushik’s degree was complete in Pakistan, he set his sights on Pakistan’s military. Initially, R&AW was not in favour of him joining the Army, as the risks were high. A background check, a wrong paper, a minor slip could unravel everything, making him the prime target of ruthless Pakistani military personnel. However, Kaushik believed that real access meant real risk.

He prepared for the entrance exam for the Military Accounts Department and cleared it on the first attempt. The boy who once played a soldier on stage in India was now a commissioned officer in the Pakistan Army.

From this position, Kaushik began the real mission. He sent crucial information to India. The information mattered because it was not just whispers or rumours but hardcore intelligence. From troop movements to officer transfers, ammunition dispatches and everything, Kaushik gathered intel and informed his bosses in India. He wrote reports using invisible ink, passed them to intermediaries in Kuwait or Dubai, and from there, the information travelled to New Delhi.

Kaushik lived in the non internet era. There were no email transmissions. The information took days, sometimes weeks, to reach India. Every dispatch from Kaushik was an act of faith.

Kaushik wanted a foolproof life and background. To deepen his cover, he married a local woman named Amanat, daughter of a tailor in his unit. They had a son, Areeb. Neither mother nor child ever knew the man in their home had once answered to the name Ravinder.

Kaushik maintained his appearances at work, at home and in society. He was sociable, devout, loyal to his unit. A trusted officer and a loving husband. However, all that was just a cover. In reality, he was a spy from India.

The Black Tiger who roared for India

Between 1979 and 1983, India had something that intelligence agencies can only dream of, a Major in the enemy’s Army working for them. And not just working, delivering game changing intel.

Kaushik had access to crucial and secret information which gave India a strategic edge. His reports helped prevent infiltration, foil covert operations and save thousands of lives. His intelligence reportedly stopped Pakistani operations that could have killed 20,000 Indian soldiers.

He was not doing this for fame. He could not be known. He did it because he believed someone had to, and someone noticed.

Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister at that time. She was briefed on his contributions. She was the one who gave him a name that would live on in R&AW circles, the “Black Tiger”. It was not a codename. It was a title of honour.

Kaushik remained committed, meticulous and careful. His communication routes were painfully slow but secure. He ensured the information that was being passed on had all the accurate details and reached India ahead of time. He adapted so well that even senior ISI officers casually conversed with him without any suspicion.

Publicly, he never came back to India. One of the trips he made to India was for his brother’s wedding. He came through carefully orchestrated detours via the Gulf under the cover of an Umrah trip to Saudi Arabia. Even then, he maintained the Dubai businessman façade and bought gifts for his family in Pakistan.

By 1981, Kaushik had already spent six years in Pakistan. He had a wife, a son and a reputation. All that resulted in a desk full of secrets valuable for India. However, Kaushik knew that time was not his friend. Every new success brought him closer to exposure, and when the betrayal came, it did not come from Pakistan, it came from within.

Betrayed – the mission that exposed Black Tiger

Kaushik knew he was playing with fire. It was not his mistake that exposed him, but a miscalculation by R&AW that led to the exposure. In 1983, the agency decided to send another operative into Pakistan, Inyat Masih. His task was to deliver a special message to Kaushik. The move was risky, as Kaushik had already spent eight years in the field. There was no need for direct contact, as it could have led to his exposure. However, the decision was made.

Masih managed to cross over but was soon apprehended by Pakistan’s counter intelligence agencies. He was tortured relentlessly. Interrogations were brutal, leaving no room for human endurance, and he eventually broke.

Under pressure, Masih revealed everything, the network, his purpose, and most devastatingly, the identity of Major Nabi Ahmed Shakir as a R&AW agent named Ravinder Kaushik. ISI was in shock. They decided to verify the claim and set up a trap. They allowed Masih to reconnect with Kaushik and arrange a meeting.

Kaushik was unaware of what had transpired. He walked straight into the ambush. Kaushik was supposed to meet Masih in a park, but Pakistani officials were waiting for him instead. India’s most valuable undercover agent was arrested not because of enemies, but because someone decided to play with his life by sending Masih to deliver a message.

Kaushik was taken to Sialkot, where the interrogation began. He was tortured for long hours without a break. He had no rights. However, Kaushik did not reveal anything. Even under the harshest pressure, he did not betray his motherland. He said nothing. Kaushik never confirmed his identity. He did not disclose any further names. He did not leak a single operational detail. He chose pain over compromise and silence over survival.

Two years of darkness – Sialkot’s interrogation chambers

The two years Kaushik spent in the Sialkot interrogation centre were not imprisonment, but attempts to completely disintegrate Kaushik’s resolve. Pakistanis used every tactic, physical, psychological and emotional. They did not let him sleep. He was forced to lie down on ice cold surfaces and left in solitary confinement. The aim was to dehumanise his life, but Kaushik did not speak.

He endured the pain not as a soldier in uniform, but as a lone agent with no backup, no headlines, no guarantees. Later, in letters he managed to send to his family, he described some of what he had gone through. He never sensationalised. But the pain was undeniable. It was not just the body that suffered, it was the realisation that his mission had ended not in success or honour, but in total erasure.

The case against him went on for years, and in 1985 he was sentenced to death by hanging. However, his sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Pakistan Supreme Court. It was a verdict meant to continue the suffering, not offer reprieve. He was shifted from Sialkot to Kot Lakhpat Jail, and then to Mianwali, where he would remain for the rest of his life.

Even in prison, Kaushik managed to send occasional letters back to India. In one of them, he asked, “Kya Bharat jaise bade desh ke liye Qurbani dene waalon ko yahi milta hai?” (Is this what those who sacrifice for a great nation like India receive?)

He did not ask for fame. He did not demand extraction. He simply hoped that his story would not be buried in silence.

Letters from exile – when the Black Tiger wrote home

After spending years in jail, he found his last form of resistance, writing. He began sending letters to his family cautiously and quietly. These were not dramatic declarations of heroism. They were raw, reflective and painfully human.

It was because of those letters that his family learned the truth. Until then, they believed that Kaushik was working in Dubai. His carefully maintained cover had convinced even his parents. The reality came crashing down with a few lines written in a prisoner’s handwriting.

His father, a retired Air Force officer, was shattered by the revelation and could not handle the emotional blow. He passed away soon after. His mother started knocking on every possible door in New Delhi with the hope that someone would listen. She was not asking for rewards or media attention, but seeking only one thing, acknowledgement.

The government offered a token pension of Rs 500, which was later raised to Rs 2,000 per month. However, the family never received formal recognition of Kaushik’s service. His name remained unspoken in official records, even as his sacrifice became a quiet legend in intelligence circles.

Yet Kaushik never showed bitterness in his words. He spoke of pain, of loneliness, of the unending echo of forgotten promises. But he never expressed regret. He did, however, leave behind a sentence that still echoes today, “Had I been an American, I would have been out of this jail in three days.” It was not a complaint, but a mirror held up to the nation he had once protected from its greatest adversary while .

Death in silence – the final chapter of a patriot

In November 2001, after 18 years of imprisonment, Ravinder Kaushik passed away inside Pakistan’s Mianwali Jail. He had battled pulmonary tuberculosis and heart disease for months, with little medical aid. There was no last minute appeal or high profile campaign for him. There was no diplomatic push to bring back India’s son. He died as he had lived for India, in silence.

Kaushik’s body was buried in Multan, far from the land of his birth. There was no tricolour on him. There was no ceremony. Even the name on the headstone was not his. There was no official communication from the Indian side to the family. No acknowledgement. No obituary. The man who had risked everything, from his beliefs to his blood, was allowed to disappear into history with barely a whisper.

His family mourned privately. His mother kept his memory alive through press interviews, letters and appeals. But the world moved on. Even now, his name rarely makes it into textbooks or Republic Day mentions. There are no streets named after him, no national memorials, no military plaques.

But he is remembered in popular culture and intelligence circles. Kaushik has never been seen as a victim or a martyr. He is India’s Black Tiger, a man who walked into the enemy’s heart and roared, not for recognition, but for duty.

Legacy of valour – remembering a forgotten warrior

History remembers names. However, some names, as it seems, were never meant to be remembered, only whispered. Ravinder Kaushik is one of those names. However, he deserves more. Kaushik did not carry any medals. He did not feature in parades. But from the dusty lanes of Sri Ganganagar to the darkest cells of Mianwali, he lived a life of service that few can even fathom. His journey was not just across borders, it was across identities, beliefs and silence.

Even today, his story finds itself scattered. Films like Ek Tha Tiger and Romeo Akbar Walter draw from his legacy, but no filmmaker officially credits him. His family has received no state honour. His grave lies unmarked, far from the land he gave everything for.

But perhaps recognition is not always about headlines. Perhaps it begins with telling the story, again and again, until every Indian knows the name Ravinder Kaushik. Until we, as a nation, make peace not just with his service, but with our silence.

He was not forgotten because he failed, He never asked to be remembered. He was forgotten because we Indians failed.

But now, it is time we teach his name alongside our military legends. It is time we not only honour those who serve in the uniform, but also those who serve from the shadows. It is time we say it clearly, without hesitation, that Ravinder Kaushik was India’s Black Tiger, a true patriot, an unsung warrior and the bravest spy this country ever produced.

Let the silence end here.