The Union Public Service Commission introduced a new Online Application Portal on 28th May for registration and filling up of application forms online. The portal is designed to simplify and speed up the registration and application process for various UPSC examinations, making it more user-friendly and efficient.

The new UPSC Online Application Portal has four parts, arranged in 4 separate cards at the home page, Account Creation, Universal Registration, Common Application Form and Examinations. The first three sections contain information which are common to all examinations and can be filled anytime by the candidates. The fourth part i.e. Examination contains examination notices, Examination Application and applications status.

Only examination specific information is to be filled up in this part by candidates during the time period allowed in the notification of an examination.

A statement issued by UPSC said that this arrangement will facilitate candidates to fill up first three parts anytime and keep ready for applying to any UPSC examination whenever notified with updates as may be required, thereby saving time and avoiding last minute rush.

From now on, all applicants are required to fill up the application and upload their documents in the newly introduced portal afresh by using the website https://upsconline.nic.in. The old One Time Registration (OTR) module will not be applicable henceforth. The old OTR website remains available to view application forms submitted earlier, but new applications can’t be submitted through the new portal only.

Detailed instructions for filling up forms are available on the home page as well as with all profiles/modules to guide the candidates for filling up the application and upload the documents.

UPSC added that applicants are strongly advised to use their Aadhar Card as ID document in the Universal Application for easy, effortless and seamless verification and authentication of ID and other details after which it serves as a permanent and common record for all examinations.

The New Application Portal is being launched with effect from 28.05.2025. Applications for CDS Exam-II, 2025 and NDA&NA-II, 2025, to be notified on 28.05.2025, will be accepted through the new online application portal.