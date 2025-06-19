Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Updated:

Congress govt in Karnataka increases minority quota in housing schemes from 10% to 15%, BJP calls it blatantly illegal and unconstitutional

"The reservation for all minority communities will be increased. There are Christians, Jains, Buddhists," Karnataka Minister HK Patil said

ANI

Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved an increase in the reservation quota for minority communities under various housing schemes from 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

Karnataka Minister HK Patil stated that this move does not require any new rules to be drafted.

“The reservation for all minority communities will be increased. There are Christians, Jains, Buddhists,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, responding to the decision, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya issued a scathing statement on social media, calling the decision “brazen,” “blatantly illegal,” and “unconstitutional”.

He said that for short-term political gains, “Congress is determined to sow the seeds of division, polarise communities, and rip apart the social fabric of Karnataka.”

“This is brazen. Blatantly illegal and unconstitutional. There can be no reservation on the basis of religion — the Constitution is unambiguous on this. Yet, the Congress government in Karnataka is hell-bent on pushing religious quotas to appease its vote bank. This isn’t governance, it’s dangerous social engineering. Congress is determined to sow the seeds of division, polarise communities, and rip apart the social fabric of Karnataka — all for short-term political gain. Karnataka deserves better,” he said.

The move will apply to all housing schemes implemented by the Urban and Rural Development Departments across the state.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

