Friday, April 3, 2026
HomeNews ReportsMuslim mob goes on a rampage in Malda, gheraoing Judicial officers, pelting stones: Read...
CrimeEditor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Muslim mob goes on a rampage in Malda, gheraoing Judicial officers, pelting stones: Read how the violence was instigated by AIMIM leader Mofakkerul Islam and TMC netas

Several videos of Mofakkerul Islam have been going viral on social media, where he can be seen making inflammatory statements

Aditi
Seven judicial officers were surrounded by mob in West Bengal.
AIMIM leader Mofakkerul Islam (L) and TMC leader Sabina Yeasmin (R) (Images via X)

Tension gripped the Malda district of West Bengal on Wednesday (1st April) as a savage mob gheraoed seven judicial officers at the Block Development Officer (BDO) office in Kaliachak-II, a Muslim-dominated area. The judicial officers were overseeing the verification documents of voters whose names were marked “under adjudication” during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India in the poll-bound state. The outburst was linked to the deletion of the names of several infiltrators living in the area from supplementary voter lists released recently.

It is reported that some of the so-called protestors wanted to meet the judicial officers, but were not allowed. As a result, they held the judicial officers, including four women along with a five-year-old child of one of the officers, hostage for about nine hours. The judicial officers were left stranded in the BDO office without access to food and water.

District authorities, the Superintendent of Police and the Additional District Magistrate rushed to the spot around midnight to rescue the judicial officers by dispersing the mob, which had hijacked the law and order in the area. After the collective efforts of the central forces and the police, the judicial officers were rescued past midnight, but the mob did not calm down.

As the judicial officers were being escorted, the mob tried to stop their vehicles by placing bamboo poles on the road and pelted stones and bricks at them. The so-called protestors also blocked the National Highway 12 (Kolkata-Siliguri National Highway) in Malda, disrupting connectivity between North and South Bengal.

AIMIM leader Mofakkerul Islam masterminded the Malda incident, arrested

Turns out that the Malda incident was not a benevolent demonstration by people enraged over the deletion of voter names in the SIR, but a pre-planned conspiracy to create unrest and panic ahead of the assembly polls. The Malda incident was reportedly orchestrated by a local advocate and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Mofakkerul Islam.

The night before the Malda incident, Islam led protests at Sujapur Hospital Crossing in Malda. He delivered a provocative speech during the protest, which is said to have resulted in an aggressive mob surrounding the judicial officers at the BDO office in Kaliachak-II.

Mofakkerul Islam, who contested the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls from Itahar on the AIMIM ticket, was arrested by the West Bengal CID at Bagdogra Airport on Friday (3rd April) while trying to flee. An arrest warrant was issued against Islam the day before, on Thursday, at the direction of the Supreme Court.

Several videos of Mofakkerul Islam have been going viral on social media, where he can be seen making inflammatory statements using a loudspeaker and challenging the local administration and the central agencies, such as the Intelligence Bureau (IB), to come and get him. “Where are the DM, the SP, the CID and the IB? Where are they all? Come here,” Islam can be heard shouting. “It is a movement to save our sons and daughters. Once we are here, we won’t leave empty-handed,” Islam told the people gathered there. He called for the shedding of blood and shouted Allahu Akbar. “Fresh blood will be shed here. Nara e Takbeer, Allah hu Akbar,” Islam screamed.

As per reports, Mofakkerul Islam practices in both the Raiganj District Court and the Calcutta High Court. His family, including his wife and children, reside in Kolkata. His mother, Fatema Bibi, lives in Itahar in the Uttar Dinajpur district. His mother denied knowing his whereabouts and said that he had visited once in the past five months. Islam had held a rally in the Muslim-dominated Itahar while contesting the 2021 assembly polls.

TMS leaders held protests at the BDO office before the Malda incident

Notably, before the Malda incident, several TMC leaders, led by Minister of State of North Bengal Development of West Bengal Sabina Yeasmin, sat on a protest in front of the BDO office in Kaliachak-II on Wednesday. The BJP has accused the ruling TMC of inciting people, plotting the attack on the judicial officers in Malda and the blocking of the national highway.

Speaking to the media, Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said that the Malda incident was plotted by the TMC top brass under the leadership of CM Mamata Banerjee. “What happened in Malda has crossed all limits. This is a planned attack to break the connection between north and south Bengal,” Adhikari said. He termed the Malda incident an “organised crime” and demanded the arrest of Sabina Yeasmin, calling her the “primary architect of implementation”.

“Sabina Yeasmin, Minister of State of North Bengal Development of West Bengal, was given charge to orchestrate this attack. The entire plan was made by the TMC in Kolkata. This is an alarming situation. I demand that Yeasmin and others be arrested,” Adhikari said.

BJP president Shamik Bhattacharya said that a “demographic invasion” has been taking place in West Bengal, and fake currency was being distributed. He added that the judiciary is being targeted in the state. “We don’t have any issues with Indian Muslims. Wednesday’s incident was a planned attempt to incite riots. The lower judiciary is under threat. We are the only political party that has said infiltration must be stopped. Only Indians should be on the electoral roll,” Bhattacharya said.

Meanwhile, Sabina Yeasmin distanced herself and the TMC from the Malda incident and said that she did not support the violation of law and order in the state. After staging protests against the judicial officers, Yeasmin took a U-turn and said that the judicial officers are guests and that they should be allowed to do their work.

While the AIMIM and the TMC appear to be contesting against each other in the upcoming assembly elections, the presence of their leaders and their common grievance against the Election Commission officials has fanned the speculations of a tacit political understanding.

The investigation into the Malda incident has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by the Election Commission. So far, 19 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Aditi
Aditi

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

CEC Gyanesh Kumar hands over Malda violence case to NIA: Here’s what SC observed, DM and Home Secretary didn’t reach scene, even food and...

Shraddha Pandey -

Walk of shame: Maharashtra police adopts a fresh strategy to deal with crime and its glorification, the approach has already yielded positive results in...

Rukma Rathore -

‘The News Minute’ runs propaganda article trashing BJP for asking people of temple town in Kerala to elect Hindu MLA: Read how the portal...

Shraddha Pandey -

Personal jab at French President, ridiculing British warships, invoking Pearl Harbour and more: US President Donald Trump’s shocking conduct during the Iran war

Rukma Rathore -

AAP removes Raghav Chadha as Rajya Sabha deputy leader: How Chadha’s ‘growing clout’ challenged Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP’s power structure

Jinit Jain -

The Soros Boardroom and India’s shadow diplomats: A network worth examining

Divyansh Tiwari -

Jharkhand: Muslims pelt stones at Ram Navami procession in Dhanbad, police tie Hindus with rope and parade them like criminals, NHRC issues notice

Anurag -

UK launches independent probe into Pakistani Grooming Gangs after decades of institutional failures: Read how previous probes failed and why new inquiry is announced

Aditi -

‘This is not our war’: Keir Starmer announces UK will not be dragged into Iran war while Trump threatens to pull out of NATO,...

Shraddha Pandey -

After a 15-year gap, India’s first fully digital Census 2027 starts on 1st April: All you need to know about the questionnaire and the...

પ્રાર્થના અમીન -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com