Tuesday, September 16, 2025
News Reports
Updated:

Hero Motocorp introduces Battery-as-a-Service model for its VIDA VX2 electric scooter ownership

This subscription model will allow customers to have the option to finance the scooter chassis and battery separately

ANI

Hero Motocorp on Wednesday introduced the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model for its VIDA VX2, which will help consumers reduce the upfront ownership cost, making electric mobility more affordable and accessible to a wider customer base.

This “pay-as-you-go” battery subscription is intended to make VIDA Electric Vehicle (EV) ownership more flexible and affordable.

This BaaS model will be launched on July 1, 2025.

This subscription model will allow, customers to have the option to finance the scooter chassis and battery separately, reducing significant upfront capital expenditure into manageable monthly payments.

With the help of this BaaS model, VIDA customers will be get an option to improve cost efficiency. Additionally, they will also get access VIDA’s pan India ecosystem which includes over 3,600 fast-charging stations and 500+ service points across 100+ cities.

“By removing conventional barriers and reimagining EV ownership and experience, VIDA aims to democratize electric mobility while offering unmatched convenience, flexibility, and peace of mind”, the company said.

According to Hero Motocorp, consumers can choose from flexible subscription plans tailored to their daily or monthly budget and usage, which will offer greater affordability, convenience, and peace of mind in EV ownership.

Recently, VIDA launched the ‘Charging Simple Hai’ campaign during the ongoing IPL season in May. Showcasing its removable battery technology with the message “Every plug point is a VIDA charging point”, the campaign highlights the ease of charging VIDA’s batteries using any standard 5-amp socket, making electric mobility truly convenient and accessible.

VIDA, powered by Hero MotoCorp, continued to deliver growth with dispatches of 8361 units and 7161 VAHAN registrations for the VIDA V2 electric scooter range. VIDA achieved a Vahan market share of 7.2 per cent, indicating sustained progress. VIDA is set to electrify the market with a new product launch on July 1, 2025.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

