In a remarkable display of national comedy disguised as parliamentary speech, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stunned the Parliament by claiming that Pakistani “cyber warriors” had hacked floodlights during IPL matches and even gained access to Indian dam gates.

Yes, you read that right. A country that can’t keep its own lights on now claims to be switching off India’s stadium floodlights — remotely. Asif’s claim is so ludicrous it makes science fiction sound like documentary.

"Our cyber warriors hacked stadium floodlights during IPL & Indian Dam gates"



TECHNOLOGIA 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/vljyM4bcGM — BALA (@erbmjha) June 14, 2025

According to the minister, Pakistan’s home-grown cyber tech can now override the control systems of India’s tightly secured hydroelectric dams. Because clearly, dam infrastructure is operated via unsecured public Wi-Fi with “1234” as the password.

This laughable claim comes just months after Operation Sindoor, where India dismantled nine terror camps and neutralized 11 Pakistani Air Force bases, leaving Islamabad diplomatically and militarily cornered. Now, instead of rebuilding, Pakistan’s Defence Minister wants his citizens to celebrate fantasy cyber victories while the real economy sinks and power outages roll on daily.

But what adds rich irony to this episode is Asif’s own track record of fantasy-driven claims. This is, after all, the same minister who — when asked by CNN’s Becky Anderson to furnish proof that Pakistan had downed five Indian fighter jets, including Rafales during Operation Sindoor — confidently pointed to “Indian social media” as evidence.

“It is all on social media… Indian social media, not ours,” he insisted, before stumbling when pressed for actual data.

At this point, it’s less of a defence strategy and more of a stand-up routine. Unfortunately for Pakistanis, they’re paying the price for his punchlines.