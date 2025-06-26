At the roof of the world, where the Himalayan air is crisp and the Monpa people roam free, lies a centuries‑old secret: Mon Shugu, a handmade paper crafted not from trees, but from the bark of the Daphne papyracea shrub. What was once a sacred tradition on the brink of extinction has witnessed a renaissance—thanks to a unique blend of cultural pride, community leadership, and support by the Arunachal Pradesh government.

A journey through time and bark

For over a millennium, Monpa monks and artisans in Tawang have been harvesting the inner bark of the Shugu Sheng shrub locally called the “paper plant”. The bark is dried, boiled in an ash solution, beaten into pulp, then streaked across bamboo sieves and dried under the sun. The result is a parchment-like sheet that’s naturally chemical‑free, incredibly strong, and resistant to decay perfect for religious manuscripts and calligraphy.

When the Mon Shougu art nearly vanished

As machine made paper invaded markets across India, Bhutan, Tibet, and beyond, Mon Shugu lost its dominance. Ancient family techniques persisted in only handfuls of Mukto village households. By the 1990s, only a few artisans continued, and their efforts were often overshadowed by cheaper, mass-produced alternatives.

Even when international NGOs and Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) attempted to set up a small paper unit in Mukto in the early 2000s, a lack of coordination and poor access to remote villages led to its collapse.

Inaugurated Monpa Handmade Paper Unit in Tawang, a major step to revive 1000 yrs old heritage local art.The cultural & religious values of Monpa handmade paper in Buddhist belt, add to its huge global potential.A historic feat for the entire North East.@PMOIndia @nitin_gadkari pic.twitter.com/RjZl1nQKZE — Chairman, KVIC (@ChairmanKvic) December 26, 2020

A revival born in coalitions

Enter Maling Gombu, a Tawang-based lawyer and social activist, whose impassioned appeal led KVIC to resurrect the craft. On December 25, 2020, KVIC backed by Arunachal Pradesh’s government and technical staff from the Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute in Jaipur, revived the project at a refurbished government facility in Tawang.

Despite rocky roads, heavy machinery, and weather setbacks, the unit sprang to life. Within six months, artisans were rolling out 500–600 high-quality sheets a day, each researcher-trained artisan earning ₹400 per sheet.

More than paper: Culture, Community, Conservation

This endeavor isn’t just about paper, it’s about staying true to your roots. Mon Shugu is a conduit of identity for the Monpa, interwoven with monastic rituals, traditional art, and environmental stewardship. The bark-harvesting cycle from March to December respects the plant’s reproductive phase, ensuring natural regeneration and ecological balance.

Economically, the unit has created a reliable livelihood link. Artisans, especially women, now work together, train youth, and strengthen their social fabric. The local Traditional Paper & Handicraft Marketing Society is exploring digital platforms, e-commerce, and tourism tie‑ins to expand reach beyond prayer wheels and local monasteries.

From “local to global”

The ancient paper has found a niche market with calligraphers in Japan, monks in Bhutan and Tibet, and eco-conscious artists worldwide. Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, shared a stirring video highlighting how this craft is “eco‑friendly, durable…and a testament to our cultural heritage”.

The Monpa community of Arunachal has long preserved the ancient art of making Mon Shugu—handmade paper crafted from the bark of Daphne papyracea. This eco-friendly, durable paper was once used for sacred texts and prayer flags in monasteries.



Over time, this beautiful craft… pic.twitter.com/ux3ExUY2i7 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) June 25, 2025

The road ahead: Challenges & aspirations

1. Supply chain logistics: The bark lies scattered in high-altitude hills. Harvesting remains time-consuming; 4–5 shrubs yield only one or two sheets.

2. Limited digital access: Though e-market awareness is rising, poor courier links in far away villages inflate costs.

3. Youth engagement: Migration to cities threatens continuity. Yet, young champions like Nima Tsering (24) are returning to preserve the legacy.

Why Mon Shugu is worth saving?

1.⁠ ⁠Cultural sovereignty: It’s a living heritage intimately tied to Monpa beliefs and identity.

2.⁠ ⁠Eco-responsibility: Unlike wood-based paper, Mon Shugu relies on bark and eschews chemicals.

3.⁠ ⁠Economic promise: It fosters local production, women’s empowerment, and export potential under the “Local to Global” banner .

4.⁠ ⁠Education & Tourism: Workshops, storytelling, and showcasing the craft can draw curious global travelers and scholars to Tawang.

A call to action

As we navigate a world in search of sustainable traditions, Mon Shugu offers a blueprint. Support from rural credit, e-commerce logisti­cs, eco‑tourism, and cultural preservation schemes can help scale the operation. KVIC eyes expansion across tribal-dominated zones with “plastic‑mixed paper” lines, tackling waste pollution while deepening the craft’s legacy.

An ongoing saga of resilience

What began as a local ritual has blossomed into a revival movement. Climate-conscious, driven by female artisans, and culturally anchored, Mon Shugu is now not just paper, but poetry etched in bark and belief. As grinders beat the pulp into paper, the hearts of the Monpa beat for their past and promised future.

And so, with each handcrafted sheet of Mon Shugu, a community turns over a new page safeguarding its heritage, earning its future, and reminding the world that true sustainability grows where roots run deep.