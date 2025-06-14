Saturday, June 14, 2025
Four Naxalites including three women killed in encounter in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat

Security forces also recovered a hand grenade, a rocket launcher, a 315 rifle and cartridges

ANI
Security forces gunned down four Naxalites, including three women, in an encounter which took place in the hilly area of Pachama Dadar in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, police said on Saturday.

Security forces also recovered a hand grenade, a rocket launcher, a 315 rifle and cartridges, Special DG Naxal, Pankaj Srivastava told ANI over the phone.

“Four Naxalites, including three women, have been neutralised in an encounter which took place in the hilly area of Pachama Dadar of Bithli police station. A hand grenade, a rocket launcher, a 315 rifle and cartridges have been recovered,” Special DG Naxal told ANI.

Some Naxalites succeeded in escaping from the encounter site. The search operations for them are underway.

Additionally, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also confirmed the development, calling it a part of the state’s continuing mission to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh is continuously working towards our resolve to end Naxalism by March 2026. 4 Naxalites have been killed in the encounter in Balaghat today, including 3 women and a man. Many weapons and ammunition, including rocket launcher, have been recovered from them,” Yadav said.

MP CM Yadav said that the government will reward the personnel for their success in the incident.

“The Madhya Pradesh government will definitely reward the policemen who brought good results in this incident,” Yadav said.

Earlier, Security forces neutralised two Naxals in an encounter in the forest area under Kukanar Police Station area of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, police said.

According to Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan, automatic weapons were also recovered from the spot.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

