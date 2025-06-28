The Islamic state of Pakistan has started reviving the terror infrastructure and training camps which were destroyed by India in Operation Sindoor in May this year. As per an NDTV report, the terror infrastructure is being rebuilt with the support of the Pakistani military, ISI and the Pakistani government.

The report says that Pakistan is setting up small, high-tech terror facilities in forest areas located along the Line of Control (LoC) in PoK. The forest areas are selected to avoid Indian surveillance and the possibility future attacks. Technologies designed to mask thermal, radar, and satellite signatures have been used in these terror establishments.

The reconstruction is reportedly taking place at several locations targeted in Indian airstrikes, including Luni, Putwal, Tipu Post, Jamil Post, Umranwali, Chaprar Forward, Chhota Chak, and Janglora. Some new terror camps have also come up in areas having challenging terrain and thick forest cover like Kel, Sardi, Dudhnial, Athmuqam, Jura, Lipa, Pachiban, Kahuta, Kotli, Khuiratta, Mandhar, Nikail, Chamankot, and Jankote.

ISI setting up smaller camps to reduce vulnerability

This time, the ISI is reportedly setting up smaller units of terror camps, with each camp accommodating around 200 terrorists, to reduce vulnerability. For enhanced protection, these smaller terror camps will be guarded by specially trained units of Pakistani Army and will be equipped with advanced surveillance tools, including thermal sensors and anti-drone systems.

Citing intelligence sources, the NDTV report further said that Indian agencies intercepted communications which indicated that a recent high-level meeting in Bahawalpur, the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters destroyed by Indian airstrikes in Operation Sindoor. The meeting was attended by senior commanders of JeM, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, and The Resistance Front, along with ISI officials.

The meeting reportedly centred around reviving terror infrastructure, reassigning leadership roles, and intensifying recruitment efforts in Pakistan and Kashmir. A video footage showing condolence events for terrorists neutralised in Operation Sindoor guarded by masked armed men.

Pakistan misusing international financial aid

Citing sources, the report said that these terror camps are being reconstructed by diverting the financial aid provided to Pakistan by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Notably, in May this year, the IMF had approved the grant of $1 billion to the country under its Extended Fund Facility at a time when India was attacking terror launchpads in Pakistan and PoK after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Subsequently, in June, the ADB approved a significant financial package for Pakistan, comprising a USD 300 million policy-based loan (PBL) and a USD 500 million program-based guarantee (PBG) despite India raising concerns. Apart from that, a $7 billion loan was approved by the IMF for Pakistan last year in September.

Operation Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025 in retaliation to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam, J&K in which 26 Hindu tourists were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists after verifying their religion. Under Operation Sindoor, that lasted 4 days, India launched precision strikes on terror launchpads located inside Pakistan and PoK, inflicting a major blow on Pakistan’s proxy war capabilities. Nine locations were targeted by India in airstrikes resulting in the destruction of the bases of terrorist groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).