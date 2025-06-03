According to a classified Pakistani dossier, India’s airstrikes during “Operation Sindoor” targeted at least 8 more places deep within the country and were significantly more extensive than what was previously known, reported NDTV.

This revelation provides fresh insight into the extent of India’s retaliation in the wake of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack when Hindu tourists were massacred on 22nd April.

Pakistan’s “Operation Bunyan un Marsoos” dossier’s maps illustrated attacks on Peshawar, Jhang, Hyderabad, Sindh, Gujrat, Punjab, Gujranwala, Bhawalnagar, Attock and Chor. The Indian Air Force and the Director General of Military Operations did not reveal attacks on these sites in the press conferences after last month’s strikes. The recent disclosure helps one understand Islamabad’s plea for a ceasefire to New Delhi. Additionally, it contradicts Pakistan’s lofty claims of causing significant harm to the Indian side and not suffering damages in Indian strikes.

Map in Pakistan dossier (Source: NDTV)

The scope and breadth of Indian counterstrike has been thoroughly explained in in-depth briefings by the Indian military establishment. Given this situation, the exclusion of these targets seems to be a well-thought-out strategy designed to force Pakistan itself to unveil the total damage themselves.

Satellite imagery made available by Maxar Technologies had shown the destruction resulting from the precision strikes India launched against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, targeting nine targets, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba training center in Muridke and the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur. Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Rawalakot, Chakswari, Bhimber, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, and Chakwal were among the other places that were struck during the operation.

Map in Pakistan dossier showing India attack on May 9/10 (Source: NDTV)

During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan fired a barrage of drones and missiles at residential areas and military installations throughout India’s western side, despite New Delhi’s clear statement that it had solely struck terror sites. India hit Pakistan’s military bases in respsonse. Nur Khan, Rafiqui, Murid, Sukkur, Sialkot, Pasrur, Chunian, Sargodha, Skaru, Bholari and Jacobabad were among the eleven air bases that were targeted. The three-day escalation came to an end when Pakistan was forced to request a ceasefire due to the severe damage suffered by the country.

India has emphasized that a clear red line has been established by Operation Sindoor. Any terrorist attack in India would now be viewed as a war crime, prompting severe punishment. During the most recent conflict, Indian capabilities were clearly demonstrated. Furthermore, as the Pakistan dossier suggests, India hit harder and farther than it admitted.