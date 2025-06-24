With the vision of Viksit Bharat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship scheme—Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)—was launched with a bold promise: to provide a pakka makan to every urban slum dweller. It was a commitment to inclusive growth, where the most marginalized could hope for a dignified life, not just survive in informal settlements.

Fulfilling this commitment, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), under the guidance of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, has accelerated efforts to transform unauthorized clusters into structured housing settlements. A recent example of this transformation is the rehabilitation of over 1,000 families from the JJ cluster in Ashok Vihar’s Jailorwala Bagh area to modern flats in the newly developed Swabhiman Apartments.

An official data says that out of 1,396 flats, 1,078 flats are allotted to the eligible slum dwellers of Jailorwala Bagh JJ cluster and the remaining 318 flats being allotted to nearby JJ clusters in Ashok Vihar.

The OpIndia reporting team visited the JJ cluster in Ashok Vihar to speak with residents about their relocation experience. Anoop Jaiswal, a young man who had lived in a jhuggi for years, shared his elation. His glistening eyes reflected both the joy of receiving a new home and the emotional weight of leaving behind a life full of memories.

Another resident, in his mid-50s, pointed out the harsh conditions they endured in the jhuggi. “Juggi rahegi to crime rahega, juggi hategi to crime hatega,” he said, summing up the vulnerability and lawlessness that often plagued the area.

“Different kinds of opium were sold here. Nobody stopped anyone,” he added, highlighting the lack of regulation. He believes that the move from slum to flat will bring a drastic change in their lives. He said, “Only those who used to rent out these jhuggis for money are unhappy—because now, they will get only one flat. All the dhandha (illegal activities) ended with the clearing of the slum. People now have a chance to live a happy, healthy life in the new flats.”

Taking people out of slums and giving them a life of dignity

As part of the in-situ rehabilitation project, residents who were once crammed into temporary, unsanitary spaces now have access to 1BHK flats with a carpet area of 31 sqm. Each unit includes a bedroom, living area, kitchen, bathroom, and a balcony. The flats are constructed at a cost of ₹25 lakh per unit.

The apartment complexes are equipped with community parks, lifts, electricity, and dual water pipelines, making them a significant upgrade from earlier living conditions. The allottees contribute a subsidized amount of ₹1.41 lakh toward ownership.

While 1,078 families were found eligible and successfully relocated, the DDA conducted detailed surveys to ensure transparency. Around 567 households did not qualify under the scheme’s criteria, and a few obtained stay from the High Court, leading to temporary halts in some areas.

These housing efforts were not limited to a single locality. Similar transitions have taken place in South Delhi’s Bhoomiheen Camp, and West Delhi’s Patel Nagar, ensuring a city-wide movement toward structured urban housing. For instance, on June 11, families from Bhoomiheen Camp were relocated after receiving formal notices, and arrangements were made to accommodate eligible residents.

The transformation goes beyond housing—it offers a chance at social mobility. Children who once hesitated to invite friends home or mention their addresses with “Camp” attached now have a stable roof and an address they can proudly share.

The prolonged struggle of these communities also reflects how certain political parties have treated them as mere vote banks, exploiting their vulnerability for political gain. The unsanitary conditions reveal that these people were deprived not just of basic necessities, but of a fundamental right—the right to live with dignity.

However, as the city modernizes, it must also ensure that no one is left behind in the transition. Transparency in surveys, responsiveness to legal concerns, and timely delivery of promises will ultimately define the true humanity of this development.

In essence, what began as a dream for many living in informal settlements is now slowly turning into reality—a structured life, a permanent home, and a renewed sense of belonging in the city they’ve always lived in.