Demonstrating a significant commitment to public service, over 1,560 Swayamsevaks (volunteers) from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) played a pivotal role in organising the renowned Ratha Yatra festival in Puri. Working in close coordination with the Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti, the volunteers executed nine structured humanitarian service activities, earning widespread appreciation.

The service operations were formally inaugurated at 8:30 AM on Ratha Yatra day in front of the Samiti’s primary medical centre near Bholanath School. Senior RSS leaders, including Jagadish Prasad Khadanga (Sah-Kshetra Pracharak), Vidyut Mukherjee (Kshetra Sampark Pramukh), VHP Odisha President Prafulla Kumar Mishra, and Samiti President Akshay Kumar Bit, marked the commencement by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Rudranarayan Mahapatra, the Samiti’s Ratha Yatra Seva Sanyojak, outlined the comprehensive emergency response plan. He highlighted the challenges posed by immense crowds and intense heat, often leading to devotees fainting or sustaining injuries, necessitating robust arrangements.

#WATCH | Puri, Odisha | RSS volunteers help create a special corridor for ambulances transporting devotees who need medical attention at the Rath Yatra, where thousands have gathered



Multiple agencies, including the Police, the National Disaster Response Force, the Rapid Action… pic.twitter.com/wcyqJ8c7U3 — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2025

Key services deployed

Ambulance Corridor Management: A dedicated human chain of 884 Swayamsevaks created and maintained a vital corridor from the Ratha site to Medical Chhak, enabling emergency vehicle access. Ambulance Assistance: 20 volunteers operated in shifts across two ambulances for patient transport. Stretcher Services: 80 Swayamsevaks provided stretcher support in two shifts. Traffic Control: 100 volunteers managed crowd flow and traffic. Drinking Water Distribution: 25 volunteers distributed water at five key locations in shifts. Water Sprinking: 40 volunteers used ten sprayers to cool crowds. Hospital Facilitation: Volunteers ensured seamless coordination upon patient arrival at hospitals. Cleanliness Drive: Approximately 200 Swayamsevaks cleaned the Bada Danda (Grand Road). Primary Medical Assistance: A team of five doctors, two pharmacists, and four assistants provided immediate care at medical centres manned by 200 volunteers.

Senior RSS leaders, including Prant Pracharak Bipin Prasad Nanda, Saha-Prant Pracharak Asit Kumar Sahu, and Prant Seva Pramukh Shantanu Majhi, supervised the massive coordinated effort. On Ratha Yatra day alone, the primary medical camps treated 750 devotees, with services continuing until the Bahuda Yatra.

Affiliated organisations contribute

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP): ABVP volunteers were crucial in crowd management, forming human chains for ambulances, and escorting ailing devotees. Their medical wing, ‘Medivision’, operated ambulances and health camps staffed by doctors providing primary treatment and medicines. Odisha Health Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling inaugurated the ABVP camp, commending their healthcare efforts. ABVP also ran a “Plastic-Free Ratha Yatra” campaign and participated in cleanliness drives.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHS) & Hindu Jagran Munch: These organisations set up food distribution stalls (Bhandaras) and engaged in various service activities.

The meticulously planned and executed voluntary services by the RSS and associated Sangh Parivar organisations have been widely credited with helping manage the immense challenges of the festival. ensuring a safer and more manageable experience for the vast number of pilgrims attending this grand religious celebration. Their disciplined, behind-the-scenes work has drawn significant praise from devotees and the public alike.