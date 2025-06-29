Sunday, June 29, 2025
HomeNews ReportsPuri Jagannath Ratha Yatra: Read how over 1500 RSS Swayamsevaks provided various services to...
News Reports
Updated:

Puri Jagannath Ratha Yatra: Read how over 1500 RSS Swayamsevaks provided various services to the devotees

RSS Swayamsevaks provided various services like primary medical assistance, ambulance, stretcher, water, cleanliness etc during the Ratha Yatra in Puri

OpIndia Staff
RSS Swayamsevaks making human chain during the Puri rath yatra

Demonstrating a significant commitment to public service, over 1,560 Swayamsevaks (volunteers) from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) played a pivotal role in organising the renowned Ratha Yatra festival in Puri. Working in close coordination with the Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti, the volunteers executed nine structured humanitarian service activities, earning widespread appreciation.

The service operations were formally inaugurated at 8:30 AM on Ratha Yatra day in front of the Samiti’s primary medical centre near Bholanath School. Senior RSS leaders, including Jagadish Prasad Khadanga (Sah-Kshetra Pracharak), Vidyut Mukherjee (Kshetra Sampark Pramukh), VHP Odisha President Prafulla Kumar Mishra, and Samiti President Akshay Kumar Bit, marked the commencement by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Rudranarayan Mahapatra, the Samiti’s Ratha Yatra Seva Sanyojak, outlined the comprehensive emergency response plan. He highlighted the challenges posed by immense crowds and intense heat, often leading to devotees fainting or sustaining injuries, necessitating robust arrangements.

Key services deployed

  1. Ambulance Corridor Management: A dedicated human chain of 884 Swayamsevaks created and maintained a vital corridor from the Ratha site to Medical Chhak, enabling emergency vehicle access.
  2. Ambulance Assistance: 20 volunteers operated in shifts across two ambulances for patient transport.
  3. Stretcher Services: 80 Swayamsevaks provided stretcher support in two shifts.
  4. Traffic Control: 100 volunteers managed crowd flow and traffic.
  5. Drinking Water Distribution: 25 volunteers distributed water at five key locations in shifts.
  6. Water Sprinking: 40 volunteers used ten sprayers to cool crowds.
  7. Hospital Facilitation: Volunteers ensured seamless coordination upon patient arrival at hospitals.
  8. Cleanliness Drive: Approximately 200 Swayamsevaks cleaned the Bada Danda (Grand Road).
  9. Primary Medical Assistance: A team of five doctors, two pharmacists, and four assistants provided immediate care at medical centres manned by 200 volunteers.

Senior RSS leaders, including Prant Pracharak Bipin Prasad Nanda, Saha-Prant Pracharak Asit Kumar Sahu, and Prant Seva Pramukh Shantanu Majhi, supervised the massive coordinated effort. On Ratha Yatra day alone, the primary medical camps treated 750 devotees, with services continuing until the Bahuda Yatra.

Affiliated organisations contribute

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP): ABVP volunteers were crucial in crowd management, forming human chains for ambulances, and escorting ailing devotees. Their medical wing, ‘Medivision’, operated ambulances and health camps staffed by doctors providing primary treatment and medicines. Odisha Health Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling inaugurated the ABVP camp, commending their healthcare efforts. ABVP also ran a “Plastic-Free Ratha Yatra” campaign and participated in cleanliness drives.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHS) & Hindu Jagran Munch: These organisations set up food distribution stalls (Bhandaras) and engaged in various service activities.

The meticulously planned and executed voluntary services by the RSS and associated Sangh Parivar organisations have been widely credited with helping manage the immense challenges of the festival. ensuring a safer and more manageable experience for the vast number of pilgrims attending this grand religious celebration. Their disciplined, behind-the-scenes work has drawn significant praise from devotees and the public alike.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Three women arrested for attempt to convert students outside a school in Raipur, insulted Hindu Gods and claimed Christianity will make them smarter

OpIndia Staff -
A case of conversion has come to light in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. An attempt was being made to change the religion of children outside Madhav Rao Sapre school. Three women have been arrested in this case. The women were trying to deceive the children outside the school. Allegedly, the three women were asking children to go to church and convert to Christianity after a holiday outside the school.
News Reports

Attempt to censor reporting of ‘love jihad’ in media? Madhya Pradesh High Court rejects petition of Maruf Ahmad Khan

OpIndia Staff -
The petition was filed by one Maruf Ahamd Khan who submitted that the use of the term Love Jihad by media outlets and newspapers hurts the religious sentiments of the Muslim community.

Bangladesh: BNP leader Fazor Ali rapes Hindu woman at knifepoint in Cumilla, disturbing video of the incident surfaces online. Here is what we know...

‘Sky is never the limit’: 5 big moments from PM Modi’s interaction with Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla aboard the ISS

Suhas Shetty murder case: NIA finds direct involvement of PFI, accused received foreign funding, hatched conspiracy 3 months in advance

Rajdeep Sardesai peddles TMC propaganda on Rath Yatra, The Indian Express claims ‘competition’ between Puri Jagannath Dham and new temple constructed by Mamata govt

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Chhattisgarh: Three women arrested for attempt to convert students outside a school in Raipur, insulted Hindu Gods and claimed Christianity will make them smarter

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Muzaffarnagar police arrest Aryan for morphing and circulating obscene photos of Hindu girls on Instagram; Read FIR details

OpIndia Staff -

Attempt to censor reporting of ‘love jihad’ in media? Madhya Pradesh High Court rejects petition of Maruf Ahmad Khan

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: BNP leader Fazor Ali rapes Hindu woman at knifepoint in Cumilla, disturbing video of the incident surfaces online. Here is what we know...

OpIndia Staff -

Trinamool Congress distances itself from comments of Kalyan Banerjee and Madan Mitra on Law College rape case, says it strongly condemns the same

OpIndia Staff -

‘Sky is never the limit’: 5 big moments from PM Modi’s interaction with Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla aboard the ISS

OpIndia Staff -

Iran deports over 88,000 undocumented Afghan migrants in a single week, govt cancels all lease agreements with Afghan refugees and bans giving them shelter

OpIndia Staff -

Suhas Shetty murder case: NIA finds direct involvement of PFI, accused received foreign funding, hatched conspiracy 3 months in advance

OpIndia Staff -

Himanta Biswa Sarma urges removal of ‘Secular’ and ‘Socialist’ from Constitution’s preamble, targets Indira Gandhi for not resolving illegal immigration and chicken neck issues

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan starts rebuilding terror camps destroyed by Indian airstrikes during Operation Sindoor: Report

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com