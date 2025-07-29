Tuesday, July 29, 2025
HomeNews ReportsBihar: RJD MLA Bhai Virendra booked under SC/ST Act after viral audio exposes alleged...
News Reports
Updated:

Bihar: RJD MLA Bhai Virendra booked under SC/ST Act after viral audio exposes alleged casteist abuse, threats to Panchayat Secretary

The audio went viral on the internet, where the MLA was heard scolding the government official for failing to recognize him by name. The event was followed by the RJD MLA of Maner, who called the Panchayat secretary to enquire about the death certificate of the husband of a woman named Rinki Devi. As the secretary failed to recognise him, the conversation heated up.

OpIndia Staff
RJD MLA Bhai Virendra booked
RJD MLA Bhai Virendra (Image Source: Hindustan Times)

A day after an audio clip went viral purportedly capturing RJD MLA Bhai Virendra threatening a government official, an FIR has been registered against him in Patna. The complaint was filed under sections of SC/ST Act by Sandeep Kumar, the panchayat secretary of Baluwa in Maner, who accused the legislator of hurling casteist slurs and issuing serious threats.

The audio went viral on the internet, where the MLA was heard scolding the government official for failing to recognize him by name. The event was followed by the RJD MLA of Maner, who called the Panchayat secretary to enquire about the death certificate of the husband of a woman named Rinki Devi. As the secretary failed to recognise him, the conversation heated up.

Virendra said, “You don’t know Bhai Virendra? You want me to introduce myself? The whole country knows me. For a moment, the secretary remained silent and then said that if he talked to him respectfully, he would do the same; if he did not maintain his behaviour, he would not spare him either. This angered the MLA and attacked his ego, which he revered, “Joote se maarunga (I will hit you with a shoe), and you can file a case if you want. You don’t follow protocol. You dare to say who is Bhai Virendra?”

The panchayat secretary was identified as Panchayat Secretary Sandeep Kumar, who has maintained decency throughout the call. After the incident, Kumar was seen filing an FIR against the RJD MLA in the SC/ST police station.

The MLA lost his cool when I failed to recognise him by name, and threatened to beat me with shoes. When I protested and told him that he should get me transferred instead of behaving badly, he said I would meet a worse fate,” Kumar told reporters.

Kumar said, “I raised the matter with my higher-ups, including the block development officer, and upon their advice lodged a police complaint.”

The clash between RJD MLA Bhai Virendra and the panchayat secretary has drawn uncanny parallels to the web series Panchayat, where the power struggle between the village MLA, the pradhan, and the secretary forms the crux of the drama.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

How Operation Mahadev unfolded: 14 days of tracking, read how Pahalgam terrorist attack mastermind Hashim Musa was killed

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand: Aftab Ansari, arrested for raping a tribal woman, dies after breaking out of prison, police registers case against Hindu activists who had complained...

Sandeep Singh -

Nayara moves Delhi HC after Microsoft abruptly stops services: How US companies have been used in NATO’s war against Russia

OpIndia Staff -

How western media outlets like NYT and BBC use such carefully curated photographs and videos to peddle pro-Hamas agenda

Shraddha Pandey -

Islamic outfit from Bangladesh doing ‘Tabligh’ in Nepal: Building mosques, crowdfunding to convert Hindus and change religious demographics

OpIndia Staff -

‘You are a comedy piece’: Madras High Court judge rebukes advocate for levelling allegations of caste bias against the judiciary

OpIndia Staff -

American national among 2 arrested in Pimpri-Chinchwad for religious conversion: FIR alleges inducements, claims of Christianity’s superiority over Hinduism

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court hits out at tainted ‘burnt piles of cash at home’ Judge Yashwant Varma over his petition, questions how he can challenge in-house...

OpIndia Staff -

1000-years ago, present-day Myanmar was a majestic Buddhist kingdom inspired by India’s culture, language and Ramayana: Read about the Bagan Empire

Rukma Rathore -

Muslim mob vandalises 15 Hindu homes in Bangladesh, forces exodus of 50 Hindu families under the pretext of ‘blasphemy’: Here is what we...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com