Sunday, July 13, 2025
Updated:

BJP leader Surendra Kewat shot dead in Bihar, 2nd case of killing of prominent BJP politician ahead of elections

On Saturday (12th July) night, BJP leader Surendra Kewat was shot dead in Sheikhpura town of Bihar. The deceased was the former president of the Punpun BJP Kisan Morcha. 

It’s the second case of the killing of a prominent BJP leader in the last 15 days. Earlier BJP leader Gopal Khemka, was killed outside his Patna residence on 4th July. His murder was caught on CCTV at his residence.

According to police officer Kanhaiya Singh, Kewat was shot by two men on a motorcycle in the Pipra police station area of Punpun block. They fled from the incident spot immediately.

“Surendra was working in the fields when unidentified men shot him dead. He was rushed to AIIMS, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” Singh told reporters.  

As the incident came to light, Phulwarisharif MLA, Gopal Ravidas, and former minister Shyam Rajak reached the hospital, where they met the grieving family and expressed condolences.

This murder has triggered a fresh political showdown in Bihar as the Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, slammed the state government over the recent killings of officials in the state. 

He shared a post on his X account targeting the state administration, saying, “And now, a BJP leader shot dead in Patna! What to say, and to whom? Is there anyone in the NDA government willing to listen to the truth or admit their mistakes?”

“Everyone knows about the CM’s health, but what are the two useless BJP deputy chief ministers doing?” he asked.

In response, Union Minister and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has accused the RJD of backing criminals to malign the state government.

“Criminals are no longer entertained in the Bihar Chief Minister’s residence. They are gunned down. Those raising questions on law and order should understand this,” he said.

