Muharram violence: Muslim mob lynch a Hindu man in Motihari; temple attacked in Katihar

OpIndia Staff
Stone pelting on temple in Katihar (Image via Zee News)

Inter-communal tensions flared up in Bihar‘s two districts during the Muharram procession on Sunday, 6th July, as Katihar and Motihari witnessed violence. In both regions, clashes during Muharram processions took a serious turn, resulting in stone pelting, property damage, and even loss of life. 

Hindu man killed in Motihari

A Muslim mob assaulted and killed Ajay Yadav while clashing with a group of Hindus during the Muharram procession in Mehsi block on the outskirts of Kothia Bazaar of Motihari on Sunday night. As per reports, tension already existed between the two groups within the locality. In the course of the procession, a quarrel broke out that soon developed into a brutal fight. 

Members of the Muslim community allegedly attacked with swords and sticks, news reports said. Ajay Yadav was hit in the neck with a sword and died on the spot. Two other Hindu individuals were seriously injured and are receiving treatment at SKMCH Hospital in Muzaffarpur.

A local named Vipin Baitha had already reported to the police that there could be violence. However, the administration failed to take preventive measures, which has sparked controversy over the negligence of the police.

Police arrived on the scene after the incident and arrested two suspects. SDPO is camping there, and police are trying to arrest other accused individuals. High tension continues in Kothia and surrounding villages.

Extra forces are deployed, and police are also keeping a check on internet usage in order to prevent the circulation of rumours. Flag marches are being held in order to keep peace intact.

Stone pelting during Muharram procession in Katihar

In another shocking incident, an aggressive episode took place in Katihar’s Naya Tola locality on the afternoon of Sunday, 6th July, during the Muharram procession. According to reports, some individuals in the procession began showering stones on the Mahavir Mandir of Ward Numbers 34 and 35 of the Nagar police station area.

This occurred at approximately 2 PM as the procession was walking past the temple. The first floor of the temple was hit by stones, and the assailants attempted to break the idols. Windows of nearby houses were broken, and two motorcycles and an ATM were also shattered.

When the news of the attack broke out, the locals came in huge numbers, and panic started emerging. Top officials like District Magistrate Manish Kumar Meena and SP Vaibhav Kumar Sharma immediately reached the spot along with a strong police force. 

The locality has now been made a police zone to avoid any further clashes. Former Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad and MLC Ashok Agarwal also reached the spot. Police assert the matter is in hand, and further investigation continues.

