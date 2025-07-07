Violence erupted late at night on Saturday, 5th July, in Bihar’s Darbhanga district during a Muharram procession when a youth reportedly stabbed a police officer. The incident occurred at around 11 PM in Khajasarai area under the Laheriasarai police station.

The police said that a group of young men were creating the disturbance on the road in the Muharram procession. When the police attempted to stop, an argument broke out. During the chaos, Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar slipped on the road. Seizing the opportunity, the accused, Mohammad Rabbani, took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed the officer on his left thigh.

Inspector Amit Kumar, SHO of Laheriasarai, Darbhanga, Bihar, was brutally stabbed with knives during Muharram.



Despite the injury, the officer, along with other police staff, was able to catch the attacker. Rabbani was brought to the police station, and Amit Kumar was admitted to DMCH (Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital).

Shortly after Rabbani’s detention, relatives of Rabbani barricaded the Laheriasarai-Baheri road in protest. They set the tyres on fire and held a demonstration for nearly an hour. No residents, however, joined the protest.

Senior officers, such as SDO Vikas Kumar, SDPO Rajiv Kumar, Cyber DSP Rahul Kumar, and SHOs of Laheriasarai, Bahadurpur, Benta, Kotwali, and other units, rushed to the place along with QRT and SSB teams.

While police managed to clear the road, some protesters hurled stones at police officials. SHO Amit Kumar escaped injury by a whisker. Police have assured that action will be taken under the law against the people who obstructed the road and caused unrest.

This act is an addition to a series of violent incidents reported in Bihar this year during Muharram.

In another incident in the Muzaffarpur district, two groups belonging to different communities fought during a procession in Gaurihar under the Bariyarpur police station area. Two were injured. SSP Sushil Kumar said the altercation began after a heated argument between the two groups.

At the same time, a bus mishap during a Muharram procession in Vaishali district sparked mob fury. A Mahadev bus hit two people near Chikanota despite the driver honking repeatedly. In anger, people in the procession forced passengers out and set the bus on fire. The situation was controlled after Durga Shakti, an SDPO of Mahua, and local police rushed to the spot.