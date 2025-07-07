Monday, July 7, 2025
HomeNews ReportsMuharram violence in Bihar: Darbhanga ASI Stabbed during procession, clashes in multiple districts
News Reports
Updated:

Muharram violence in Bihar: Darbhanga ASI Stabbed during procession, clashes in multiple districts

Shriti Sagar
Police officers reached the spot after receiving information about the disturbance. (Image via Dainik Bhaskar)

Violence erupted late at night on Saturday, 5th July, in Bihar’s Darbhanga district during a Muharram procession when a youth reportedly stabbed a police officer. The incident occurred at around 11 PM in Khajasarai area under the Laheriasarai police station.

The police said that a group of young men were creating the disturbance on the road in the Muharram procession. When the police attempted to stop, an argument broke out. During the chaos, Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar slipped on the road. Seizing the opportunity, the accused, Mohammad Rabbani, took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed the officer on his left thigh.

Despite the injury, the officer, along with other police staff, was able to catch the attacker. Rabbani was brought to the police station, and Amit Kumar was admitted to DMCH (Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital).

Shortly after Rabbani’s detention, relatives of Rabbani barricaded the Laheriasarai-Baheri road in protest. They set the tyres on fire and held a demonstration for nearly an hour. No residents, however, joined the protest. 

Senior officers, such as SDO Vikas Kumar, SDPO Rajiv Kumar, Cyber DSP Rahul Kumar, and SHOs of Laheriasarai, Bahadurpur, Benta, Kotwali, and other units, rushed to the place along with QRT and SSB teams.

While police managed to clear the road, some protesters hurled stones at police officials. SHO Amit Kumar escaped injury by a whisker. Police have assured that action will be taken under the law against the people who obstructed the road and caused unrest.

This act is an addition to a series of violent incidents reported in Bihar this year during Muharram.

In another incident in the Muzaffarpur district, two groups belonging to different communities fought during a procession in Gaurihar under the Bariyarpur police station area. Two were injured. SSP Sushil Kumar said the altercation began after a heated argument between the two groups. 

At the same time, a bus mishap during a Muharram procession in Vaishali district sparked mob fury. A Mahadev bus hit two people near Chikanota despite the driver honking repeatedly. In anger, people in the procession forced passengers out and set the bus on fire. The situation was controlled after Durga Shakti, an SDPO of Mahua, and local police rushed to the spot.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Shriti Sagar
Shriti Sagar
Shriti Sagar writes short, sharp, and verified content for fast-paced digital audiences. Trained in English Journalism at IIMC, she specializes in explainer packages, trending topics, and public interest content.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

China used its embassies to undermine Rafale sales post Operation Sindoor: French intel agencies

OpIndia Staff -
In a startling revelation that underscores the intensity of global geopolitical rivalry, French intelligence agencies have disclosed that China used its diplomatic missions worldwide to covertly undermine the international sales of Dassault Aviation’s Rafale fighter jets after India’s high-profile Operation Sindoor.
News Reports

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind approaches multiple HCs to stop the release of Udaipur Files, movie based on murder of Kanhaiya Lal: Read how this outfit has...

OpIndia Staff -
Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind objected to the movie 'Udaipur Files Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' and approached the High Courts of Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra to stop its release in India.

Mann govt to introduce new sacrilege bill in Punjab: Protecting faith or legitimising violent fanatics who lynch and harass people over dubious allegations

Stone pelting, stick fights, targeted assaults and more: Violence erupt in Muharram processions across the country

Tejashwi Yadav hails Shahabuddin to appease Muslim community ahead of Bihar election: Here is everything you need to know about the late gangster-criminal

As Dalai Lama celebrates his 90th birthday at Dharamshala, here is how he is challenging Beijing over Tibetan future and why China fears him

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

China used its embassies to undermine Rafale sales post Operation Sindoor: French intel agencies

OpIndia Staff -

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind approaches multiple HCs to stop the release of Udaipur Files, movie based on murder of Kanhaiya Lal: Read how this outfit has...

OpIndia Staff -

Mann govt to introduce new sacrilege bill in Punjab: Protecting faith or legitimising violent fanatics who lynch and harass people over dubious allegations

Anurag -

Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurates Phenome India ‘National Biobank’ and India’s own Longitudinal Population Data study, says personalised treatment regimens will be reality in...

ANI -

BRICS nations voice serious concerns about unilateral imposition of tariffs and non-tariff measures by US violating WTO rules, issue joint statement at Rio de...

ANI -

Assam CM inaugurates new flyover in Guwahati named after Mahabharata era king Bhagadatta, completed in 9 months against estimated 18 months

OpIndia Staff -

Stone pelting, stick fights, targeted assaults and more: Violence erupt in Muharram processions across the country

पूजा राणा -

Tejashwi Yadav hails Shahabuddin to appease Muslim community ahead of Bihar election: Here is everything you need to know about the late gangster-criminal

Aditi -

British military transport plane carrying technical team and equipment lands at Thiruvananthapuram airport to repair the stranded F-35B, the fighter jet finally moved to...

OpIndia Staff -

From bites to deaths: How dangerous has the stray dog menace become?

Anurag -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com