A case of inciting speech has surfaced during the Muharram procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. On 7th July, a young man was captured on a vehicle reiterating the decade-old, communal “15 minutes” speech of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. The Muslim youth threatened that Owaisi wanted 15 minutes (to massacre Hindus) but they require only 5 minutes, resulting in a furious reaction from the majority community, social outfits and Hindu organisations. They demanded strict action from the administration.

The matter pertained to Piprauli town of Gorakhpur district. The video also went viral on social media after which locals took to the streets in protest on 8th July. The members of the Hindu community also shut down the market and encircled the police station as well as submitted an application of complaint. Afterward, the authorities filed a case under serious charges against Jamil Ahmed, Sahil Ahmed, and Mujibul Islam, also known as Sheru, along with hundred unidentified individuals.

As the situation intensified, the police arrested the three accused on 9th July, who were later seen apologising and begging with their folded hands. Superintendent of Police (SP) North Jitendra Kumar Srivastava stated that the Gida police have presented them in court after which they were remanded to jail. Three police teams have been established to identify the remaining offenders. They will conduct an investigation and apprehend them based on the evidence available. Police teams have been carrying out raids to locate other fugitives who are evading capture.

“We only need 5 minutes, not 15 minutes. We will tell what we can do. We will repeat this even in Gujarat,” a “mourner” threatened aggressively from the top of a vehicle with a microphone in hand. He then inquired of the crowd, “Shout loudly how much did I say? Not 15, just 5 minutes.” His extremist audience cheered in agreement with the provocative remark. However, the threat unsettled many residents, as they feared that an unpleasant incident could take place.

During an event in 2012, Owaisi had warned that India’s 25 crore Muslims would teach a lesson to 100 crore Hinuds if the police were removed from the country for 15 minutes. Furthermore, he made multiple insulting comments about Hinduism, Hindu deities and the entire community.

He has also referred to his speech, subtly threatening Hindus on multiple occasions. Moreover, Islamists have been utilizing his statement to intimidate the community ever since.