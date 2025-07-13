Sunday, July 13, 2025
HomeNews ReportsArunachal Pradesh: Locals drag Riazul Karim out of police station, kill him for molesting...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Arunachal Pradesh: Locals drag Riazul Karim out of police station, kill him for molesting 5-year-old kids, school shut down temporarily

A resident of Assam’s Bongaigaon district, Karim had molested at least seven girls, aged 5 to 7, staying at the hostel of the Mount Carmel School.

OpIndia Staff
Arunachal Pradesh: Locals drag Riazul Karim out of police station, kill him for molesting 5-year-old kids, school shut down temporarily
Riazul Karim

On Friday (11th July), angry parents and locals in Roing of Arunachal Pradesh stormed the local police station and lynched a 20-year-old construction worker named Riazul Karim.

A resident of Assam’s Bongaigaon district, Karim had molested at least seven girls, aged 5 to 7, staying at the hostel of the Mount Carmel School.

The child molester was detained by police on Thursday (10th July), but tensions erupted over the next day.

Parents and locals dragged him out of the station and beat him severely. Even after police took him to a hospital, the angry locals thrashed him again, leading to his death.

“The body was handed over to the contractor today after post-mortem and other necessary formalities. It was later sent to Assam with a police escort,” the SP said.

A case has been filed at Roing Police Station under Section 329(4)/75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita(BNS) and Sections 10 and 12 of the POCSO Act, and the investigation is ongoing.

School shut down temporarily

Mount Carmel School in Roing of Arunachal Pradesh has been shut down temporarily by the Lower Dibang Valley district administration after serious allegations of sexual assault involving several young girls at the school’s hostel. 

The decision comes as a response to growing concerns about the safety of students, and parents have been asked to take their wards out of the school and enrol them in nearby government or recognised private schools.

Authorities are taking this seriously. Superintendent of Police Ringu Ngupok said they’re planning tough action against the school’s management. For now, the school will shut down as investigations continue.

Curfew remains in force in Roing, though no further untoward incidents have been reported, the SP added.

To maintain law and order, the administration has deployed four additional companies of security forces, including the IRBn, ITBP, and CRPF. Inspector General of Police P.N. Khirmey is currently stationed in Roing to monitor the situation.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

ULFA-I says funeral of its top commander killed in earlier drone strike in Myanmar hit by Indian missile, two leaders killed and many injured,...

OpIndia Staff -
After saying that its camps in Myanmar were attacked by Indian forces earlier today, ULFA-I (United Liberation Front of Asom- Independent) later said that the funeral of its commander killed in the attack was also hit by missiles shot by Indian planes
News Reports

Who is Ujjwal Nikam, the new Rajya Sabha MP who secured conviction of 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab as special public prosecutor

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, 13th July, President Droupadi Murmu nominated Ujjwal Nikam, the the renowned special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, to the Rajya Sabha. Nikam, joins the Upper House alongside former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, historian Dr. Meenakshi Jain, and Kerala social worker C. Sadanandan Master, filling vacancies created by retiring members.

Meet Harsh Vardhan Shringla: Career diplomat and former Foreign Secretary of India, who has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha

Who is Meenakshi Jain, the newly nominated Rajya Sabha MP whose books countered the lies and anti-Hindu propaganda of leftist historians

Indian Army conducts surgical strikes on ULFA-I and NSCN-K camps in Myanmar using over a hundred UAVs, ULFA-I says thee senior leaders killed

Uttar Pradesh: Kasib Pathan pretends to be ‘Shiv Verma’ to entrap Hindu woman, rapes and blackmails her, forces the victim to convert to Islam

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Babydoll Archi: Assam Police arrest Archita Phukan’s ex-boyfriend for creating fake social media profile and posting her morphed, AI-generated images claiming she is joining...

OpIndia Staff -

Indian Railways to install CCTV cameras in all passenger coaches and locomotives after successful trials, Minister Vaishnaw emphasises on deploying the best-in-class equipment

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Dalit man brutally beaten by Muslim mob for playing Shiv Bhajan during Sawan in Moradabad, case registered

OpIndia Staff -

BJP leader Surendra Kewat shot dead in Bihar, 2nd case of killing of prominent BJP politician ahead of elections

OpIndia Staff -

‘Expert’ claiming that pilots ‘deliberately’ crashed Air India 171 flight had earlier rejected this theory, goes back on his own beliefs

OpIndia Staff -

ULFA-I says funeral of its top commander killed in earlier drone strike in Myanmar hit by Indian missile, two leaders killed and many injured,...

OpIndia Staff -

Who is Ujjwal Nikam, the new Rajya Sabha MP who secured conviction of 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab as special public prosecutor

OpIndia Staff -

Raipur: Mob of over 80 Muslims led by history sheeter Yasin Sheikh attack a Hindu family over a minor dispute with neighbour

OpIndia Staff -

Meet Harsh Vardhan Shringla: Career diplomat and former Foreign Secretary of India, who has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha

OpIndia Staff -

Who is Meenakshi Jain, the newly nominated Rajya Sabha MP whose books countered the lies and anti-Hindu propaganda of leftist historians

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com