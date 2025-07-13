On Friday (11th July), angry parents and locals in Roing of Arunachal Pradesh stormed the local police station and lynched a 20-year-old construction worker named Riazul Karim.

A resident of Assam’s Bongaigaon district, Karim had molested at least seven girls, aged 5 to 7, staying at the hostel of the Mount Carmel School.

The child molester was detained by police on Thursday (10th July), but tensions erupted over the next day.

Parents and locals dragged him out of the station and beat him severely. Even after police took him to a hospital, the angry locals thrashed him again, leading to his death.

“The body was handed over to the contractor today after post-mortem and other necessary formalities. It was later sent to Assam with a police escort,” the SP said.

A case has been filed at Roing Police Station under Section 329(4)/75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita(BNS) and Sections 10 and 12 of the POCSO Act, and the investigation is ongoing.

School shut down temporarily

Mount Carmel School in Roing of Arunachal Pradesh has been shut down temporarily by the Lower Dibang Valley district administration after serious allegations of sexual assault involving several young girls at the school’s hostel.

The decision comes as a response to growing concerns about the safety of students, and parents have been asked to take their wards out of the school and enrol them in nearby government or recognised private schools.

Authorities are taking this seriously. Superintendent of Police Ringu Ngupok said they’re planning tough action against the school’s management. For now, the school will shut down as investigations continue.

Curfew remains in force in Roing, though no further untoward incidents have been reported, the SP added.

To maintain law and order, the administration has deployed four additional companies of security forces, including the IRBn, ITBP, and CRPF. Inspector General of Police P.N. Khirmey is currently stationed in Roing to monitor the situation.