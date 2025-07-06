Sunday, July 6, 2025
HomeNews ReportsMd Shahbaz from Begusarai married Hindu girl from Indore after Facebook love, then started...
News Reports
Updated:

Md Shahbaz from Begusarai married Hindu girl from Indore after Facebook love, then started harassing her for refusing to convert to Islam, complaint filed

While she changed her name from Aarti to Aarushi Parveen, she remained a Hindu, which was not acceptable for her husband.

OpIndia Staff

A case of alleged love jihad has come to light from Bihar’s Begusarai district, where a Hindu girl from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has accused a man named Mohammad Shahbaz of betrayal, conversion pressure, and abuse.

The girl, who got smitten with a boy from Bihar over Facebook, is now demanding police protection and justice after abuse and pressure to change her religion.

The woman, who was initially Aarti from Indore, had first met Mohammad Shahbaz of Jagir Mohalla from Begusarai in Bihar on Facebook. Shahbaz had allegedly called her to Bihar in 2018, promising marriage when the friendship on social media grew into love. Trusting him blindly, Aarti had gone to Begusarai. Shahbaz had reportedly furnished her with wrong information and organised a marriage ceremony at Karpoori Sthan.

Post-marriage, Aarti had adopted the name Aarushi Parveen, and they started living together. But things took a turn for the worse shortly thereafter. Shahbaz reportedly began ill-treating her and coercing her into converting to Islam.

Forced to abandon faith and abused

Aarti informed the police that she gave Shahbaz almost ₹1 lakh, which she earned through working at a jewellery store. However, even with her assistance, Shahbaz purportedly coerced her into deleting pictures of Hindu deities and goddesses from her mobile phone. While she changed her name from Aarti to Aarushi Parveen, she remained a Hindu, which was not acceptable for her husband.

She also alleged that he attempted to compel her to consume beef, which she vehemently declined. After that, Shahbaz purportedly physically assaulted her.

Feeling helpless and betrayed, Aarti went to the Begusarai Superintendent of Police and lodged complaints at both the Nagar police station and the women’s police station.

Wants to return home

In her complaint, Aarti has also made it clear that she does not wish to remain with Shahbaz and wishes to go back to Madhya Pradesh to live with her family. In a quick action, the police have put her in a women’s shelter to keep her safe and are now in touch with her family.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Muslim man abuses Hinduism in public, says ‘stone worshippers are not trustworthy’, Islamic propaganda outlet presents him as the victim

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim man had claimed," I am a Muslim. I have imaan. He is a mere stone-worshiper. How can he be trusted over me?” His insulting remarks about the Hindu religion outraged the customers present there, who countered him, and a scuffle broke out.
News Reports

Leicester’s Diwali scaled down claiming ‘safety fears’: shadows of 2022 Islamist violence against Hindus and Shockat Adam’s rise to power may have fuelled the...

OpIndia Staff -
The council cited uncontrollable crowds and emergency service warnings for the scale-back, but concerns persist over whether fear of renewed Islamist unrest and rising communal polarisation shaped the cautious yet controversial decision.

Muslim men were given money to lure minor Hindu girls and convert them to Islam, 40 victims identified: UP ATS busts racket of Jamaluddin...

Elon Musk launches new ‘America Party’ after dramatic public spat with US President Donald Trump: Here is what we know so far

Exclusive: Burqa-clad women assault Hindu journalist, reporting on anti-encroachment drive in Seemapuri, Muslim mob unleashes mayhem on streets

CCI directs UltraTech, Dalmia Bharat, Shree Digvijay Cement to furnish financial records over alleged cartelisation: All you need to know why the cement companies...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Agra: Congress leader and advocate Jalaluddin accused of raping a woman in party office, forcing her to convert to Islam, FIR registered

OpIndia Staff -

Muslim man abuses Hinduism in public, says ‘stone worshippers are not trustworthy’, Islamic propaganda outlet presents him as the victim

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court administration writes to govt seeking immediate eviction of former CJI DY Chandrachud from govt bungalow, says he is overstaying beyond extended period after...

OpIndia Staff -

Leicester’s Diwali scaled down claiming ‘safety fears’: shadows of 2022 Islamist violence against Hindus and Shockat Adam’s rise to power may have fuelled the...

OpIndia Staff -

Trial to begin in abetment of suicide case of IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki as accused Armaan Iqbal Khatri withdraws petition

OpIndia Staff -

Muslim men were given money to lure minor Hindu girls and convert them to Islam, 40 victims identified: UP ATS busts racket of Jamaluddin...

OpIndia Staff -

Elon Musk launches new ‘America Party’ after dramatic public spat with US President Donald Trump: Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -

Exclusive: Burqa-clad women assault Hindu journalist, reporting on anti-encroachment drive in Seemapuri, Muslim mob unleashes mayhem on streets

अनुराग -

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentine President Javier Milei hold delegation-level talks in Buenos Aires

ANI -

Around 1000 tremors in 2 weeks in Japan, people scared to sleep: Read why the island nation in the Pacific is so prone to...

Chandrani Das -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com