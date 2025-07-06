A case of alleged love jihad has come to light from Bihar’s Begusarai district, where a Hindu girl from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has accused a man named Mohammad Shahbaz of betrayal, conversion pressure, and abuse.

The girl, who got smitten with a boy from Bihar over Facebook, is now demanding police protection and justice after abuse and pressure to change her religion.

The woman, who was initially Aarti from Indore, had first met Mohammad Shahbaz of Jagir Mohalla from Begusarai in Bihar on Facebook. Shahbaz had allegedly called her to Bihar in 2018, promising marriage when the friendship on social media grew into love. Trusting him blindly, Aarti had gone to Begusarai. Shahbaz had reportedly furnished her with wrong information and organised a marriage ceremony at Karpoori Sthan.

Post-marriage, Aarti had adopted the name Aarushi Parveen, and they started living together. But things took a turn for the worse shortly thereafter. Shahbaz reportedly began ill-treating her and coercing her into converting to Islam.

Forced to abandon faith and abused

Aarti informed the police that she gave Shahbaz almost ₹1 lakh, which she earned through working at a jewellery store. However, even with her assistance, Shahbaz purportedly coerced her into deleting pictures of Hindu deities and goddesses from her mobile phone. While she changed her name from Aarti to Aarushi Parveen, she remained a Hindu, which was not acceptable for her husband.

She also alleged that he attempted to compel her to consume beef, which she vehemently declined. After that, Shahbaz purportedly physically assaulted her.

Feeling helpless and betrayed, Aarti went to the Begusarai Superintendent of Police and lodged complaints at both the Nagar police station and the women’s police station.

Wants to return home

In her complaint, Aarti has also made it clear that she does not wish to remain with Shahbaz and wishes to go back to Madhya Pradesh to live with her family. In a quick action, the police have put her in a women’s shelter to keep her safe and are now in touch with her family.